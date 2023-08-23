Making preparations for a planned April 2024 spring general election referendum seeking voter authorization to exceed state-mandated property tax levy limits to bridge looming budget deficits, the Williams Bay Board of Education on Aug. 14 approved entering into a $5,000 targeted communications services contract with Donovan Group.

Milwaukee-based Donovan Group, founded in 2004, is an award-winning national leader in school district communication, leveraging its expertise in communication, marketing, and public relations on behalf of client public K-12 schools, districts, and educational organizations nationwide.

Billed at the conclusion of the project, the Williams Bay School District’s $5,000 contract with Donovan Group includes seven targeted deliverables in support of its planned 2024 spring general election refendum bid — website content/FAQ, social media content, fact sheet design, engagement slide deck, news releases, family and staff email messages, and mailer design.

In related news, the Board of Education set a board work session for Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. to meet with Donovan Group representatives to craft a referendum timeline.

Award announced

Williams Bay School District Athletic Director Hank Johnson announced to the board that Williams Bay Athletic Booster Club Vice President Heather Silverman has been named the District 6 Distinguished Service Award winner by the Burlington-based Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association (WADA).

The award will be presented to Silverman at a banuet dinner held during the 57th Annual WADA Conference, scheduled for Nov. 5-7 at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells.

“For everything that she does for our community, our school district ... she’s very well deserving,” Johnson said of Silverman. “I was excited to see that she won it and I think it’s something that she greatly deserves for the time and effort she puts into everything she does for us.”

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 14 meeting, the Williams Bay Board of Education:

Approved five personnel hirings — Clayton Morrison as girls basketball head coach, Bill Welch as boys golf head coach, Michelle Johnson as middle school (fifth grade) coed cross country coach, Emily Dean as a full-time occupational therapist, and Jenny Frank as a 60% time elementary teacher.

Approved co-curricular job descriptions for the following coaching and extracurricular advising positions — head golf coach, head winter cheerleading coach, head winter dance coach, middle school coed volleyball coach, middle school coed track coach, middle school girls basketball coach, middle school boys basketball coach, middle school winter cheerleading, high school student council, middle school student council, and elementary student council.

Approved the 2023-2024 Elementary Student Handbook, 2023-2024 Middle School-High School Student Handbook, 2023-2024 Co-Curricular Handbook, 2023-2024 Chromebook 1:1 Initiative Handbook; and the 2023-2024 Williams Bay School District Emergency Plan.

Held first readings on two proposed new board policies — Policy 411.3 governing hazing, and Policy 345.60, governing early graduation.

Held a first reading on minor language update revisions to Policy 345.2, governing student honors recognition.

Changed the date of its regular October meeting from Monday, Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 23 in the lecture center at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67).

In 22 Photos: Williams Bay High School Drama Club presents "Treasure Island" Treasure11.jpg Treasure1.jpg Treasure2.jpg Treasure3.jpg Treasure4.jpg Treasure5.jpg Treasure6.jpg Treasure7.jpg Treasure8.jpg Treasure9.jpg Treasure10.jpg Treasure12.jpg Treasure13.jpg Treasure14.jpg Treasure16.jpg Treasure17.jpg Treasure18.jpg Treasure20.jpg TreasureCheckIn.JPG TreasureDeathbed.JPG TreasureDirector.JPG TreasureDrunkenPirates.JPG