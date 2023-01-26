Badger boys swimming closes out conference season with dominant wins over Elkhorn, The Prairie School/St. Catherine’s

The Lake Geneva Badger boys Co-op swim closed out the Southern Lakes Conference regular season Tuesday night, Jan. 24, with more dominance in the pool, defeating Elkhorn 112-49 and The Prairie School/St. Catherine’s 118-50.
Badger finished their conference season with an undefeated 4-0 record. In those four conference meets, the Badgers outscored their opponents 480-177.
Badger results from Tuesday, Jan. 24
First: Senior Kal Kramp, sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot), freshman Hunter McKittrick, sophomore Evan Langelund (Big Foot).
Second: Sophomore Marcus Salter, freshman Travis Warren, senior Cole MacKay, sophomore Dawson Schultz.
The best exercises to lose excess pounds; Plus, drug-resistant gonorrhea strain reported, and more health news
Burlington High School principal steps down after just six months in job paying $125,000
Meet Spike, officially the world's oldest living dog
Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
Rockford funeral van stolen, found in Chicago with body missing
Clock Tower Pizza starts off new year at new location
Drunk parents allegedly were involved in a rollover accident with their minor child in the car
Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests
Business owner looking forward to bringing goat-grazing service to Lake Geneva
Want to Lose Weight? Here Are the Best Exercises to Shed Pounds
'A love letter to the community' - Indoor year-round play space Lakeland Park coming to Walworth County
Culver's hearing from angry Pepsi fans, happy Coca-Cola drinkers as it switches products
88-year-old White Castle in Whiting, one of Chicago area's first, coming down
Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker
Winterfest still expected to draw record crowds in Lake Geneva
Fifth: Junior Isaac VanDeBerg.
200-yard Individual Medley
Second: Junior Costa Scocos.
Fifth: Junior Max Roberts.
Fourth: Freshman Caden Singleton.
Second: Schultz, Salter, MacKay, Scocos.
Fourth: Roberts, VanDeBerg. Junior Brody Covert, Warren.
First: McKittrick, Noah Langelund, Kramp, Evan Langelunbd.
Third: Covert, VanDeBerg, Roberts, Scocos.
The Badgers will look to win their fourth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference Championship Saturday, Feb. 4, at Delavan-Darien High School.
7 photos from the Badger swim meet against Jefferson/Cambridge
Caden Singleton
Badger freshman Caden Singelton swims in the 200-Individual Medley against Jefferson/Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Brody Covert
Badger swimmer Brody Covert, a junior, races in the 200-Yard Individual Medley against Jefferson/Cambridge Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Hunter McKittrick
Badger freshman Hunter McKittrick swims in the 200-Yard Individual Medley against Jefferson/Cambridge Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Noah Langelund
Badger swimmer Noah Langelund (Big Foot), a sophomore, swims in the 200-Yard Freestyle during the meet against Jefferson/Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Maxx Roberts
Badger junior Maxx Roberts dives into the pool to race in the 50-Yard Freestyle against Jefferson/Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Isaac VanDeBerg
Badger junior Isaac VanDeBerg swims the 100-Yard backstroke during the meet against Jefferson/Cambridge Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Marcus Salter
Badger sophomore Marcus Salter swims in the 100-Yard Butterfly against Jefferson/Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
4 photos from the Badger boys swim meet against Burlington
Noah Langelund
Badger swimmer, sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot) swims in the 200 Yard Individual Medley during the dual meet against Burlington Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Badger High School.
Brody Covert
Badger junior swimmer Brody Covert swims in the 200 Yard Freestyle from Lane 1 in the meet against Burlington Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Badger High School.
Costa Scocos
Badger junior swimmer Costa Scocos swims in the 500 yard Freestyle during the meet against Burlington Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Badger High School.
Maxx Roberts
Badger swimmer Maxx Roberts, a junior, does a backstroke swim from Lane 1 in the dual meet against Burlington Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Badger High School.
3 photos from the Badger boys swim meet against Burlington
Maxx Roberts
Badger swimmer Maxx Roberts, a junior, does a backstroke swim from Lane 1 in the dual meet against Burlington Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Badger High School.
Evan Langelund
Badger senior swimmer Evan Langelund (Big Foot) dives into the pool to compete in the 50 Yard Freestyle in the dual meet against Burlington on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Badger High School.
Travis Devlin
Brody Covert
Badger junior swimmer Brody Covert swims in the 200 Yard Freestyle from Lane 1 in the meet against Burlington Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Badger High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!