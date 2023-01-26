 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badger boys swimming closes out conference season with dominant wins over Elkhorn, The Prairie School/St. Catherine’s

The Lake Geneva Badger boys Co-op swim closed out the Southern Lakes Conference regular season Tuesday night, Jan. 24, with more dominance in the pool, defeating Elkhorn 112-49 and The Prairie School/St. Catherine’s 118-50.

Badger finished their conference season with an undefeated 4-0 record. In those four conference meets, the Badgers outscored their opponents 480-177.

Badger results from Tuesday, Jan. 24

200-yard Medley Relay

First: Senior Kal Kramp, sophomore Noah Langelund (Big Foot), freshman Hunter McKittrick, sophomore Evan Langelund (Big Foot).

Second: Sophomore Marcus Salter, freshman Travis Warren, senior Cole MacKay, sophomore Dawson Schultz.

200-yard freestyle

People are also reading…

Third: Noah Langelund.

Fourth: Dawson Schultz.

Fifth: Junior Isaac VanDeBerg.

200-yard Individual Medley

First: Kramp.

Second: Junior Costa Scocos.

Fifth: Junior Max Roberts.

50-yard Freestyle:

First: Evan Langelund.

Third: MacKay.

Fourth: Warren.

400-yard Freestyle

First: Evan Langelund.

Third: VanDeBerg.

Fourth: Freshman Caden Singleton.

200-yard Freestyle Relay

Second: Schultz, Salter, MacKay, Scocos.

Fourth: Roberts, VanDeBerg. Junior Brody Covert, Warren.

100-yard Backstroke

Second: McKittrick.

Fourth: Salter.

Fifth: Roberts.

100-yard Breaststroke

Second: Noah Langelund.

Fourth: Warren.

Fifth: Schultz.

400-yard Freestyle Relay

First: McKittrick, Noah Langelund, Kramp, Evan Langelunbd.

Third: Covert, VanDeBerg, Roberts, Scocos.

The Badgers will look to win their fourth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference Championship Saturday, Feb. 4, at Delavan-Darien High School.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular