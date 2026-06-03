Jun 3, 2026 1 hr ago City Council approved a resolution to determine the necessity of acquiring about 16 acres South Edwards Boulevard to construct a new joint police and fire station. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS Related to this story Most Popular Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club The conditional use permit still must be approved by City Council. Personnel Committee dismisses complaints filed against alderwoman The committee had previously dismissed complaints that Alder Joel Hoiland had filed against Alder Sherri Ames. Lake Geneva will ask state to help pay for costs related to Highway 50/Main Street project Some of those costs include hiring G. Moxie Communications of Elm Grove to provide communication services for the city during the course of th… New golf course opens at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Grand Geneva Resort & Spa launched the Wee Nip golf course, a compact 11-hole course with holes roughly 90 yards in length. The course tar… Lakes Area LifeWay founder plans to establish multi-use campus in Linn The campus is set to host community events, educational programs, business meetings, weddings, worship services and fundraisers.