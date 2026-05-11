Williams Bay defeats Parkview, Deerfield in Friday night ball games Kaitlyn Hupp May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williams Bay had a huge night for their varsity baseball and softball teams on Friday, May 8, with the girls winning 11-1 against Parkview and the boys winning 27-18 against Deerfield.k9bmq2D632==k^9bmkAm$@A9@>@C6 qC@4< s@336CE:? DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C E96 qF==5@8D[ A:E49:?8 b @7 E96 f :??:?8D 2?5 `_ 62C?65 CF?D] k^AmkAm$@A9@>@C6 p=6I2?56C uF=>6C A:E4965 7@C b >@C6 :??:?8D[ H96C6 g CF?D H6C6 D4@C65 3FE @?=J b 62C?65 282:?DE uF=>6C]k^Am kAmu6==@H $@A9@>@C6 q6??6EE p56D 4=@D65 @FE E96 82>6[ A:E49:?8 @?6 :??:?8 2?5 724:?8 E96 7:?2= E9C66 32EE6CD]k^Am People are also reading… Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus Ridglan Farms beagles: How and when to adopt one in Wisconsin Lakeland Players presenting classic musical ‘Into the Woods’ In-state four-star forward chooses Big 12 school over Wisconsin men's basketball UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement Cruises, a safari, dinner train: Do something different this Mother’s Day in Lake Geneva Gov. Tony Evers, Republican leaders agree to $1.8 billion deal on school funding, tax rebates Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns She narrowly survived hantavirus 30 years ago. Here’s what it was like. Police identify body found along shoreline in Wind Point as missing man Walworth County offering Stepping On program through June kAm%96 7:CDE :??:?8 6?565 c\_ :? 72G@C @7 E96 qF==5@8D[ 3FE :E H2D 2 92C5 7@F89E 32EE=6 6G6CJ :??:?8 27E6CH2C5D]k^AmkAmqF==5@8D EC2:=65 3J f CF?D 2E E96 >:55=6 @7 E96 dE9 2?5 2?DH6C65 H:E9 `a @7 E96:C @H? CF?D]k^AmkAm(:E9 E96 D4@C6 8@:?8 :?E@ E96 fE9 :??:?8 af\`g[ s66C7:6=5 H2D F?23=6 E@ 4@>6324<]k^Am kAmu@FC qF==5@8D 249:6G65 c CF?D :? E96 82>6[ q6??6EE p56D[ uC6D9>2? tE92? |F=92==[ yF?:@C tE92? (6:86=[ 2?5 $6?:@C tG2? (6=D9]k^Am k9bm$@7E32==k^9bm kAm$6?:@C $2C6?2 qC@H? DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C E96 qF==5@8D 367@C6 DH:E49:?8 2E E96 dE9 :??:?8 H:E9 76==@H D6?:@C z2=:6 $E2?6<[ H9@ H2D A=2J:?8 46?E6C7:6=5]k^AmkAm%96 @?=J CF? D4@C65 3J !2C<G:6H H2D :? E96 cE9 :??:?8]k^Am kAmyF?:@C |2:D:6 $>:E9 925 D6G6C2= <6J 9:ED E92E <6AE E96 qF==5@8D D4@C:?8 :? E96 82>6]k^AmkAmw625 4@249 |2CEJ r@F?E >6?E:@?65 E92E E96 E62> H2D @FE 2 76H <6J DE2CE6CD 3FE D6G6C2= 7C6D9>6? DE6AA65 FA H9@ 92G6 H@C<65 92C5 2?5 8@E E96 ;@3 5@?6]k^Am kAm“*6DE6C52J[ H6 362E r2E9@=:4 r6?EC2=[” r@249 r@F?E D2:5 23@FE E96 A=2J@77 CF?] “(6 CF?\CF=65 E96> :? d :??:?8D[ `f\`[ 2?5 E96J 2C6 :? @FC D665:?8 4@?76C6?46[ D@ E92EV== 96=A FD >@G6 FA] (6VC6 C62==J AFD9:?8 E@ 86E 2 9@>6 82>6 C:89E ?@H 7@C E96 A=2J@77D]”k^Am kAm%96 qF==5@8D H:== 36 >@G:?8 :?E@ A=2J@77 82>6D :? E96 FA4@>:?8 H66<D]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus The organization has said that is is running out of space at its current location, 203 S. Wells St. New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Clothing store owner Estevan Longoria is set to open his first brick-and-mortar Lost Files location at 607 W. Main St. in downtown Lake Geneva… Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved on April 27 an option to purchase 16 acres of land near the intersection of South Edwards Bou… Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved conceptual plans for Zone 1 of the Hillmoor Property on April 27 by a 4-3 vote with alders Jo… Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus The development would feature a bakery production facility, cafe and coffee shop, event space, catering kitchen, food laboratory and 30-unit a…