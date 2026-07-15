Jul 15, 2026 2 hrs ago 1 of 3 Busy time for the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra! First, it's a free show in Lake Geneva's Flat Iron Park. Then, the orchestra will play at the Phoenix Park Bandshell in Delavan. SUBMITTED, REGIONAL NEWS The Red Clay Strays headline this year's Country Thunder music festival on Friday, July 17. USA TODAY NETWORK Keith Urban is one of the headliners at this year's Country Thunder music festival in Twin Lakes. Numerous country musicians are performing at the event, with concerts starting this Thursday. MARK HUMPHREY Related to this story Most Popular Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund The family plans to create a legacy fund for children who might not be able to afford sports — such as tennis and softball, which were two of … Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Caleb Oswald, 6, and Abigail Oswald, 7, of Wheaton, Illinois, were two of the three fatalities following a boating accident on Geneva Lake dur… Pink the Lake event returns to the Lake Geneva area The Pink the Lake walk is scheduled to be held 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 along Lake Geneva’s lakefront area. The purpose to help raise awaren… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared In a posting on Facebook, the Lake Geneva Police Department said the city was "deploying all available resources to address immediate hazards,… Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane A devastating storm that blew through Walworth County on July 3 included straight-line wind gusts estimated at 90 to 100 mph, equivalent to wi…