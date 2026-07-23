Live summer entertainment at Geneva Stage includes ‘Matilda’ musical, 80s pop tributes Steve Targo Jul 23, 2026 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A film festival, a musical inspired by a beloved children’s book and several concerts paying tribute to 1980s pop legends are just part of what’s in store this summer at Geneva Stage.kAm{@42E65 2E acc qC@25 $E][ {2<6 v6?6G2[ E96 $E286 C646?E=J 2??@F?465 :ED =:G6 6G6?ED 7C@> ?@H E9C@F89 >:5\~4E@36C]k^AmkAmz:4<:?8 @77 E96 324< 92=7 @7 DF>>6C 2E E96 =:G6 6?E6CE2:?>6?E G6?F6 :D “|2E:=52 E96 |FD:42=” 3J E96 $E286rC27E %962EC6]k^Am Duran Decade will perform the music of one of the biggest groups of the 1980s — Duran Duran. Submitted, Regional News kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2? 6>2:= 7C@> v6?6G2 $E286[ E96 #@2=5 s29= 4=2DD:4 7F6=D E96 >FD:42=[ H9:49 H:== 36 3C@F89E E@ =:76 3J =@42= A6C7@C>D]k^Am kAm“|2E:=52” A6C7@C>2?46D 2C6 %9FCD52J[ yF=J b_[ f A]>]j uC:52J[ yF=J b`[ f A]>]j $2EFC52J[ pF8] `[ D9@HD a 2?5 f A]>]j 2?5 $F?52J[ pF8] a[ a A]>] %:4<6ED 2C6 Sad\b_]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus Highway 50/MainStreet project update Wildfire smoke moves into southern Wisconsin, bringing 'hazardous' air quality to most of state Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund Lake Geneva approves using leftover capital funds for public safety programs Lake Geneva conducting survey to help develop plan for parks and lakefront Theater group to present “Willy Wonka” at Badger High School Epic Systems' founder Judy Faulkner on why the company buys so much art 12U Softball teams raise $2,600 for Kate Schmidt legacy fund US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars Andrew and Tristan Tate, UK seeks extradition Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Walworth County residents being asked to assist with storm damage assessment Walworth County hosting America 250 celebration Walworth Immanuel Church hosting annual cream puff and eclair sale kAmu@==@H:?8 :D 2 =:DE:?8 E92E 4@>A:=6D D@>6 @7 E96 FA4@>:?8 =:G6 6G6?ED 2E v6?6G2 $E286]k^AmkAm}@E6i %:4<6E AC:46D 5@ ?@E :?4=F56 766D @C E2I6D] x?7@C>2E:@? >2J 492?86[ 2?5 :E :D 36DE E@ 4@?7:C> 56E2:=D H:E9 E96 G6?F6] %:4<6ED 2?5 v6?6G2 $E286 56E2:=D 42? 36 7@F?5 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^86?6G2DE286]4@>Qm86?6G2DE286]4@>k^2m]k^Am The national tour for Jump makes a stop at Geneva Stage in downtown Lake Geneva. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Steve Targo Special Sections Coordinator Author email Follow Steve Targo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a conditional use permit application on July 13 to allow David Scotney to construct and opera… Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus The plan still must be approved by City Council. Highway 50/MainStreet project update Additional informational meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Dec. 9 at City Hall, 626 Geneva St. Wildfire smoke moves into southern Wisconsin, bringing 'hazardous' air quality to most of state By mid-day Thursday all but far southwest Wisconsin was under a "hazardous" advisory, the worst level. Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund The family plans to create a legacy fund for children who might not be able to afford sports — such as tennis and softball, which were two of …