Whowell and Jooss lead Badger with key plays at top of the field for Badger Soccer Kaitlyn Hupp May 5, 2026 May 5, 2026 Updated May 5, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Badger girls’ soccer had a week of nonconference home games against Kenosha teams, playing Bradford High School on Thursday and Tremper High School on Friday.kAmq2586C 4@>A6E65 :? 2 ?@?\4@?76C6?46 32EE=6 H:E9 z6?@D92 qC257@C5 %9FCD52J[ pAC:= b_[ H:E9 E96 82>6 F=E:>2E6=J 6?5:?8 :? 2 `\` 5C2H]k^AmkAmq:8 A=2JD 7C@> (:==@H (9@H6==[ E96 @?6 H9@ D4@C65 E96 =@?6 8@2= 7@C q2586C 62C=J :? E96 7:CDE 92=7 @77 2? 2DD:DE 7C@> p55:=J? y@@DD 2?5 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 (:D4@?D:?\vC66? q2J D@446C 4@>>:E p==:6 q:==:?8D=6J E@ AFE E96> @? E96 3@2C5]k^Am kAmu6==@H >:57:6=56CD DF49 2D |25:82? |2?5=: 2?5 {:=J $>:=6J 2=D@ AC@G65 E@ 36 96=A7F= :? >@G:?8 E96 32== @776?D:G6=J]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement Animal welfare groups start transfer of 1,500 beagles from embattled Ridglan Farms Grant funding approved to promote Lake Geneva Pride Weekend Brewers infield prospect to meet with neurologist after collapse Lake Geneva school districts name teachers of the year 12 potential candidates to become Wisconsin athletic director Packers sign veteran quarterback, release Desmond Ridder Why the Packers' new defensive coordinator values 'how' over 'what' Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner; shooter in custody Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA Time is running out as the Bills home since 1973 gets closer to a methodical demolition The 'butter fire' was the biggest blaze ever faced by Madison Fire kAmvC246 u@H=6C[ |256=J?? vC:EK?6C[ 2?5 t==2 y@@DD AC@G65 E@ 36 3:8 A=2J6CD :? E96 5676?D:G6 D:56 @7 E96 82>6 H:E9 >2?J @7 E96 D2G6D 4@>:?8 @77 E96:C 677:4:6?4J @? E96 324< 6?5 :? 86EE:?8 E96 32== 324< E@ qC257@C5’D D:56 @7 E96 7:6=5]k^AmkAmv@2=<66A6C |4<2J=2 z:EE6=D@? 96=5 5@H? E96 8@2= 3@I H:E9 >2?J D2G6D[ :?4=F5:?8 @?6 7C@> 2 7C66 <:4<[ F?E:= E96 bgE9 >:?FE6 H96? qC257@C5 D4@C65 @77 2 4@C?6C <:4<]k^Am kAmq2586C A=2J65 %C6>A6C @? uC:52J 2?5 =@DE b\`]k^Am kAm%C6>A6C >256 E96:C 7:CDE 8@2= :? E96 7:CDE c >:?FE6D @7 E96 82>6 7C@> 2 7C66 <:4< 2DD:DE 2?5 BF:4< E@F49 E92E H2D F?23=6 E@ 36 D2G65 3J z:EE6=D@?]k^Am kAm%96 D64@?5 %C@;2? 8@2= 42>6 7C@> 2 3C62<2H2J A2DD E92E 2==@H65 %C6>A6C E@ 86E E96 32== :? E96 =@H6C 4@C?6C A2DE z:EE6=D@?]k^AmkAm%96 E9:C5 2?5 7:?2= 8@2= 7@C %C6>A6C 42>6 7C@> 2?@E96C 7C66 <:4< ;FDE @FED:56 E96 A6?2=EJ 3@I[ C@F?5:?8 @FE E96 %C@;2? 8@2=D ?@E @?=J 7@C E96 7:CDE 92=7 3FE 7@C E96 82>6]k^Am kAm%96 7:?2= 8@2= @7 E96 82>6 42>6 7C@> (:==@H (9@H6==[ 2DD:DE65 3J p55:=J? y@@DD[ ;FDE 7:G6 >:?FE6D 367@C6 E96 6?5 @7 E96 7:CDE 92=7]k^AmkAmq2586C 8@6D @? E@ A=2J 2E 9@>6 282:?DE t=<9@C? @? %F6D52J[ |2J dE9]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved conceptual plans for Zone 1 of the Hillmoor Property on April 27 by a 4-3 vote with alders Jo… Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus The development would feature a bakery production facility, cafe and coffee shop, event space, catering kitchen, food laboratory and 30-unit a… Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns The decision means the county will no longer maintain signage for or actively promote the route. UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement The new contract, which covers about 300 members, includes a 22% general wage increase for production employees and a 29% general wage increas… Animal welfare groups start transfer of 1,500 beagles from embattled Ridglan Farms Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue has removed the first few hundred beagles out of the 1,500 it bought from Ridglan Farms.