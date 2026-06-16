Movies Pay less to see family films this summer at Emagine in Lyons Jun 16, 2026 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWN OF LYONS — Didn’t get to see last year’s kid-geared blockbusters on the big screen? This summer, head to Emagine Geneva Lakes for a more budget-friendly family film experience.kAmuC@> yF?6 `h\pF8] a`[ t>28:?6 H:== 9@DE :ED 2??F2= $F>>6C z:5D u:=> $6C:6D[ H:E9 2 5:776C6?E 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J >@G:6 D9@H:?8 6249 H66< 2E 2 5:D4@F?E]k^Am “Dog Man” is one of several movies being shown this summer at Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons. Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation kAmsFC:?8 E96 D6C:6D[ E:4<6ED 2C6 Se A6C A6CD@?[ H:E9 S` 7C@> 6249 AFC492D6 8@:?8 E@ E96 (:== #@86CD |@E:@? !:4EFC6 !:@?66CD u@F?52E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 7@F?52E:@? AC@G:56D 7:?2?4:2= 2?5 4@F?D6=:?8 DFAA@CE E@ E9@D6 H@C<:?8 :? E962EC:42= 5:DEC:3FE:@? 2?5 6I9:3:E:@?D H9@ 2C6 6IA6C:6?4:?8 92C5D9:AD 42FD65 3J :==?6DD[ 244:56?ED @C F?6>A=@J>6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Robert G. Betzer Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva Man shoots deputy at Dodge County dog park, then fatally shoots himself, police say Impact of Walworth County tourism hits $1 billion mark Packers offensive lineman confident heading into 3rd year with position change Which Brewers are on the all-star ballot, and who has the best shot? Lake Geneva to work with bus company during road project Who will the Bucks take in the NBA Draft? These mock drafts have ideas Lake Geneva to work with engineering firm on Hillmoor trail project Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Union Grove woman pleads no contest to possessing child pornography kAmt>28:?6’D D6C:6D :?4=F56D D6G6C2= 7:=>D[ C2?8:?8 7C@> EC:65\2?5\ECF6 72>:=J 4=2DD:4D E@ C646?E C6=62D6D] %96 4@>A2?J @H?D 2?5 @A6C2E6D t>28:?6 v6?6G2 {2<6D 2D H6== 2D E962E6CD E9C@F89@FE E96 |:5H6DE]k^AmkAm$E2CE:?8 E96 D6C:6D :D E96 !v\C2E65 “!255:?8E@? :? !6CF[” H9:49 :D D9@H:?8 yF?6 `h\ad]k^AmkAm~E96C 7:=>D :? E96 D6C:6Di “s2G:5” yF?6 ae\yF=J aj “s@8 |2?” yF=J b\hj “$@?:4 E96 w65869@8 b” yF=J `_\`ej “%96 q25 vFJD a” yF=J `f\abj “w@H E@ %C2:? *@FC sC28@?[” E96 a_ad =:G6 24E:@? G6CD:@?[ yF=J ac\b_j “%96 $A@?86q@3 |@G:6i $62C49 7@C $BF2C6!2?ED” yF=J b`\pF8] ej “%96 {68@ |@G:6” pF8] f\`bj “|FAA6E %C62DFC6 xD=2?5” pF8] `c\a_j 2?5 “%96 $2?5=@E” pF8] a`\af]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 >@G:6 5:D4@F?E[ $F>>6C z:5D u:=> $6C:6D C@==D @FE |28:4 !24< 4@?46DD:@? 3@I6D 7@C Se 6249] %96 3@I :?4=F56D A@A4@C?[ 2 5C:?< 2?5 2 |@EED pAA=6D2F46 A@F49]k^AmkAmk6>mu@C >@C6 23@FE t>28:?6[ 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]t>28:?6\t?E6CE2:?>6?E]4@>QmHHH]t>28:?6\t?E6CE2:?>6?E]4@>k^2m @C G:D:E :ED D@4:2= >65:2 244@F?ED]k^6>mk^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved on June 8 to hold off voting on a conditional use permit for a proposed supper cl… Robert G. Betzer Robert G. Betzer of Delavan, WI died peacefully at Unity Point Health-Meriter Hospital of Madison, WI on Friday, June 5, 2026. A celebration o… Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Some of the proposed changes include reducing the number of members from six to five, and no longer requiring that the commission include a re… Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 The deadline to get on the ballot was June 1. Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Norton's of Green Lake supper club has been acquired by the Gage Marine Corporation and will operate as Norton's by Gage. The Green Lake suppe…