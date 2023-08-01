“Memory Cafés are social opportunities where the stigma of dementia is left at the door and everybody can feel comfortable and not be embarrassed about things like outbursts, wandering or incontinence issues,” said Walworth County ADRC Dementia Care Specialist Jake Sawyers. “All of that is stuff that people really shouldn’t be worried about. The stigma of the disease ... can lead to self-isolation of both the individual and the caregiver. These Memory Cafés are opportunities to get out of the house, get out of those four walls, and participate in a fun activity that is designed for all cognitive levels ... It’s also kind of an informal support group for the caregivers to create social connections with people that are in similar situations...”