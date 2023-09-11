The Walworth County Aging Network (WCAN) will host the annual Senior Resource Fair on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 8-11 a.m., at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Hwy. NN, Elkhorn.

The fair will feature more than 50 vendors, health screenings, hearing testing, coffee, water, snacks, and raffle prizes. The first 200 attendees will receive two free gifts and a Walworth County resource directory.

“We are excited about this year’s Walworth County Senior Resource Fair,” said Walworth County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) Manager Randy Kohl. “More than 50 agencies that provide services for older adults will be on hand to share information and answer questions. We have also expanded the number of health screenings Advocate Aurora Health provides.”

The Walworth County Public Health Department will also provide information about flu, pneumonia, shingles, and COVID-19 vaccinations.

“You won’t want to miss this event,” Kohl said. “Many attendees will win valuable raffle prizes, Walworth County Cycling Without Age will provide bike rides (weather dependent) and ADRC staff will be available to assist with the completion of Power of Attorney forms.”

The Walworth County Aging Network Senior Resource Fair is open to the public with free admission and ample free parking.

For more information regarding the Senior Resource Fair or the Walworth County Aging Network, visit https://bit.ly/3Z4sKuL or contact the Walworth County ADRC at 262-741-3400.