The Walworth County Memory Café will host a gathering this Friday, Aug. 4, in observance of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

The Memory Café will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Walworth County Health and Human Services, 1910 County Hwy. NN, Elkhorn.

The Memory Café gathering will feature a look into the history of chocolate chip cookies and a taste test to see who makes the best chocolate chip cookies.

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is being held concurrently with the Aug. 4 observance of World Cookie Day.

“The cookies that we’re gonna taste are all commercial cookies,” said Walworth County ADRC Dementia Care Specialist Jake Sawyers. “We’re hoping that bringing up a conversation on chocolate chip cookies will stir people’s memories — their favorite recipes, their moms and grandmas, the little ingredient that makes their recipe different ... Chocolate chip cookies is an easy topic to get people involved with because it’s such a beloved cookie here in America.”

According to online websites nationaltoday.com, nationaldaycalendar.com and wikipedia.org, the first chocolate chip cookie was invented in Whitman, Mass. in 1938 at the Toll House Inn (1930-1984), when Ruth Graves Wakefield (1903-1977) was inspired to add in chunks of a Nestlé chocolate bar into into her regular butter drop dough cookies, giving rise to the famed Toll House chocolate chip cookie.

The widespread popularity of Wakefield’s chocolate chip Toll House Cookies saw Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate Nestlé add Wakefield’s Toll House Cookies recipe to their bags of semi-sweet chocolate chips, subsequently dubbed Toll House Morsels, in exchange for a lifetime supply of chocolate.

Beyond the marketing of Nestlé Toll House Morsels in supermarkets, the chocolate chip cookie became a commercial food mainstay in 1963 when American cookie and snack manufacturer Nabisco debuted Chips Ahoy! as the nation’s first commercial chocolate chip cookie.

In 1997, the chocolate chip cookie was named the official state cookie of Massachusetts, birthplace of the chocolate chip Toll House Cookie.

About Memory Café

Memory Café is a social gathering for those who are experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and for their families, friends or care partners. Memory Café is a place to have fun, share experiences and stay socially connected.

“It’s a super fun social event to be able to get out of the house and leave the stigma of dementia at the door,” Sawyers said. “You don’t have to worry about that. Everybody that comes understands and ‘gets it.’ The really good part about it is it can be a really good way for caregivers to create a social support with each other ... naturally ... through the different activities we are doing. Sometimes the stigma of support groups themselves can be really intimidating, so this is a way of still having some ... of the same aspect of a support group ... The big thing is being able to connect with other people that are also caring for somebody with dementia and, based off these hopeful, positive social relationships, friendships, create a new network.”