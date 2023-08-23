One world. One week. One festival.

Join over 100,000 film lovers in more than 500 cities across six continents as they gather for one reason — to view and vote on the Finalists’ Films in the 26th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival, established in 1998 and billed as “the world’s first global film festival.”

Audiences will watch all 10 short films in one of six 2-hour showings and then will be asked to vote on their favorites for Best Film and Best Actor awards. Every film screened at MANHATTAN SHORT will be qualified for the 2024 Oscars. In the past three years, at least one film screened at MANHATTAN SHORT has been nominated for an Oscar.

“We did it last year,” said Barrett Memorial Library Assistant Library Director Emily Sanders of MANHATTAN SHORT. “I think what makes it really spectacular is people love art, and this is a different art form for a library, where we’re all about stories and storytelling, and short film is such a fascinating form of storytelling. Stories in all forms, they speak to people. What’s neat about the MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival is that people get to watch and absorb there films and then they get to share these thoughts. Some of these films get to be nominated for Oscars, and what a fun way to be in on the ground flooir and be part of the voice that lifts up these stories and this art and be part of that process, which is neat.”

Sanders said that short film is a unique genre.

“Short film is something you don’t have a ton of access to in your everyday,” she noted. “This program really highlights that opportunity for people to come and get a whole story told in a 15-minute period, something that speaks to the whole human experience, which is lovely.”

Popcorn and refreshments will be provided. Viewers only need to attend one of the six sessions for the full experience. Registration is not required. Please note that seating may be limited.

Given adult themes and content, MANHATTAN SHORT is suggested for ages 17-plus.

Dates for MANHATTAN SHORT at the Barrett Memorial Library are Thursday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.; Friday, Sept. 29, 12:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 2, 1:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday Oct. 7, 10 a.m. Don’t miss the chance to be a judge for this unique, free experience.

Additionally, the Barrett Memorial Library will be partnering with Aram Public Library in Delavan for a MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival discussion at Staller Estate Winery, W8896 Country Hwy. A, Delavan, on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Other area screenings

The MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival will also be staged at two additional Walworth County locations:

Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave. (State Hwy. 11), Delavan — Friday, Sept. 29, 1 p,.m.; Monday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m.

Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. (State Hwy. 50), Lake Geneva — Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.

Learn more

For more information about the MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival, visit manhattanshort.com or facebook.com/groups/manhattanshort.

The Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the Barrett Memorial Library and its programs, call 262-245-2709 or visit williamsbay.lib.wi.us.

