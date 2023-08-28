A new principal and instructional leader will take the reins of Brookwood Middle School in Genoa City for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Jeremy Lubus was approved by the Genoa City Joint 2 Board of Education at a special meeting on Aug. 15 and will be taking over the principal duties after the two-year tenure of Victoria “Tori” Franz, who resigned her position on Aug. 1 to become a world language teacher and ELL (English Language Learners) coordinator with the East Troy Community School District.

Lubus’ first official day within the Genoa City Joint 2 School District will be Monday, Aug. 21.

New Berlin native Franz, who served the Geneva Joint 2 School District from 2021-2023, came to Brookwood Middle School with 16 years of experience in education, with leadership experience as principal of Clinton High School in Rock County and director of teaching and learning at Palmyra-Eagle Area School District in Jefferson and Waukesha counties after 13 years teaching Spanish and ESL (English as a Second Language) at various grade levels in the Wauwatosa and New Berlin School Districts in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties respectively.

“She did a lot for us,” said Genoa City Joint 2 School District Administrator Drew Halbesma of Franz. “She was very progressive. The most impressive thing about Tori was her child-first focus. She cared about the kids and just did a great job of making decisions about what was best for kids, and I really appreciated that about her. She did some very positive things for our district and I thank her for that and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Lubus to start Aug. 21

Lubus has served as an assistant principal and district assessment coordinator within the Hartford Union High School District serving Washington and Dodge counties for the past three years.

One of ten union high schools in the state of Wisconsin, the Grades 9-12 Hartford Union High School District serves the city of Hartford; the village of Neosho; the town of Erin; and a portion of the village of Richfield and the towns of Addison, Ashippun, Hartford, Herman, Hubbard, Hustisford, Lebanon, Rubicon and Theresa.

Prior to joining the Hartford Union High School District, Lubus was a middle school social studies teacher and coach for five years within the Whitefish Bay School District in Milwaukee County.

“I fell in love with the middle school environment,” he said of his time in Whitefish Bay.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Lubus is an alumnus of Rufus King High School.

While asthma would close the door on a planned law enforcement career, it opened a window for a career in public education.

“I thought I was gonna be a cop,” Lubus recalled. “That didn’t work out. I had asthma and it was one of the things that slowed me down on that track, but it was probably one of the best things that ever happened to me because it got me into education instead.”

Lubus studied at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), where he earned an undergraduate degree in education with a social studies focus, and later a master’s degree in educational leadership with an emphasis on curriculum and instruction.

That he’s now a middle school administrator is a serendipitous turn of events for Lubus.

“Everybody always told me I was a middle school guy,” he said. “I thought I might be a high school teacher, but I got into a really great school right away and I fell in love with the middle school environment. Some of the administrators in Whitefish Bay started getting a little bug in my ear, saying, ‘You know, you might be kinda good in the administration world. You should start thinking about it.’ Eventually, you trust the people that are around you that know you the best. So then I enrolled in the graduate program and got my master’s. I saw that this position came open.”

The opening at Brookwood Middle School caught Lubus’ attention.

“I knew a little bit of the district’s direction, thinking about readiness and thinking about more than just one score for one kid being the benchmark and defining moment,” he recalled. “That was a really big allure, thinking about a kid being more than just one test on one day. That really drew me ... When I got the call from Drew ... it was very exciting.”

Building rapport and connecting with both students and staff is the number one priority for Lubus as he enters his first head principal position of his career, with an emphasis on creating “a safe, happy and welcoming environment” for Brookwood Middle School students and making the school “a great place for our students and families every day.”

“It is my job to provide the structures and routines for my building to allow staff members to get to know their students best so that they can best educate them in the moment and for their future,” Lubus said. “Students need to feel a sense of belonging if they are to achieve success in school. As the instructional leader, the same concept applies when working with our teaching staff. If you do not have a vested interest in them as a person first, educator second, then you will not be able to significantly impact a child’s education.”

“The district is excited to welcome Jeremy to the Brookwood Family,” Halbesma said. “We are confident that his professional experiences, commitment to building positive relationships as the foundation for everything, and his personal strengths will serve the Genoa City community well.”

Halbesma sees continuity in the transition between Franz and Lubus at Brookwood Middle School.

“I’m really excited because I think he has the same philosophy as far as kids first, relationships first,” Halbesma noted. “All decisions will be made based on what’s best for kids ... I think he’s going to be a really great addition to our district and I think people are really gonna like what he brings as far as his experience and everything.”

Lubus resides in Waukesha with his wife Alyssa, a longtime School District of New Berlin teacher who’s now a stay-at-home mom for their two daughters, Colette (3) and Rosie (1).

In his off times, it’s family first for Lubus, who enjoys finding and exploring new parks with his family and showering “a lot of love and a lot of attention” on his daughters.

A self-confessed “big Badgers athletics fan,” for about a decade Lubus enjoyed a “good little side gig” covering high school prep sports in southeastern Wisconsin for the daily Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which he fondly recalls as “one of my most favorite jobs ever.”

“It was one of the best jobs I ever had, but I knew I wanted to go into education,” Labus said.

Meet-and-greet

All Brookwood Middle School students and families are invited to come and meet Lubus at an informal meet-and-greet on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunter’s Ridge Dr., Genoa City.

“I’m excited for him to get to meet our community and the kids and the families,” Halbesma said.

Families will also have the opportunity to welcome Lubus to Genoa City at Open House Night at Brookwood Middle School on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 4-7 p.m.

“A school is the centerpiece of any community,” Lubus said. “It’s a really important and vital piece of the community. They (Genoa City Joint 2 School District) have done a really good job from I’ve heard making it (Brookwood Schools) more accessible and more available to more people than just the fourth-grader. That’s awesome ... When a school and a community are really linked together, it’s a great place for people to be ... A school can only be as great as the relationships it has with people that come to it everyday. That is one thing I knew that Drew was looking for — somebody to be really interconnected in wanting to build some of those authentic relationships...”

Learn more

Serving the villages of Genoa City and Bloomfield and the town of Bloomfield, the Grades 4K-8 Genoa City Joint 2 School District serves 475 students between two school buildings in Genoa City — Grades 4K-3 Brookwood Elementary School, 630 Kossuth St., and Grades 4-8 Brookwood Middle School.

The district also includes the Early Learning Academy launching this fall that includes full-day 4K programming and the Mustang Play Group for three- and four-year-olds.

For more information about the Genoa City Joint 2 School District, visit genoacityschools.org or the district’s Facebook page at facebook.com/GenoaCitySchools.

In photos: Fitzgerald's Genoa Junction: Fish boils, Door County-style Dining at Fitzgerald's Genoa Junction Welcome to the Octagon House Fish boil cooking action The Octagon House, a.k.a. Welcome J. Miller House Terry Klein at the grill Anna Popenhagen serves up fish boil dinner Andrew Soloj with a fresh batch of fish boil cod Gift Shoppe Kevin Fitzgerald, owner, Fitzgerald's Genoa Junction Outdoor sign at Fitzgerald's Door County-styled fish boil