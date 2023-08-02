Together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), Gov. Tony Evers on July 27 announced the launch of the Internet Discount Finder website to help Wisconsin households find and access affordable internet.

The new tool — https://apps.psc.wi.gov/InternetDiscountFinder — can assist in finding free and discounted internet service available to eligible Wisconsin residents.

“We’re proud our investments are helping more than 395,000 homes and businesses get new or improved broadband services, but we know that cost continues to be a major barrier for folks and families across the state,” Evers said. “This tool is just one more way we can help close the digital divide in our state and make sure high-speed internet is accessible and affordable for our kids to learn, for families to get connected to resources like healthcare, and for employers and workers to keep our economy growing.”

The Internet Discount Finder quickly matches eligible Wisconsin residents to low-cost home internet service and discount programs by entering their address and identifying their eligibility criteria. The tool will show available plans and describe next steps for enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which helps eligible households get a discount of up to $30 per month for broadband service and internet-connected devices and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

More information about ACP can be found at GetInternet.gov.

“Affordability is a consistent barrier to many who need broadband,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “The Internet Discount Finder is designed to make it easier for Wisconsin households to find ways to save money on essential internet services. In minutes, eligible residents can learn about free and discounted internet service plans or begin enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program.”

“We know that internet access can provide children and their families with incredible learning opportunities, helping them learn, grow and connect with knowledge and services,” said Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly. “We also know that the high cost of internet continues to be a barrier to that access. This tool will make a difference in the lives of children and families across Wisconsin.”

Support is available by phone for individuals who cannot access the Internet Discount Finder website:

Wisconsin Internet and Phone Helpline, 608-267-3595.

Affordable Connectivity Program at 877-384-2575.

Federal Lifeline Support Center, 800-234-9473.

Wisconsin 2-1-1, which connects to thousands of nonprofit and government services across the state.

The Internet Discount Finder can be found at https://apps.psc.wi.gov/InternetDiscountFinder.

Additional information can be found on the Broadband Consumer Resources page at https://psc.wi.gov/Pages/ServiceType/Broadband/BroadbandConsumerResources.aspx.

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. IMLS advances, supports and empowers America’s museums, libraries and related organizations through grantmaking, research and policy development. IMLS envisions a nation where individuals and communities have access to museums and libraries to learn from and be inspired by the trusted information, ideas and stories they contain about our diverse natural and cultural heritage.

To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow IMLS on Facebook and Twitter.

IN 17 PHOTOS AND 3 VIDEOS: 2023 ELKHORN RIBFEST The MilBillies perform at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest Ribfest Beer Garden at Walworth County Fairgrounds Rib Run bike show at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest Couple caricature at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Ribfest Cornell Simon of Miami mops rib slabs for Blazin' Bronco BBQ Midway o' ribs at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition Grillmaster Dee Price of Cleveland mops rib slabs for Buck 'em BBQ at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest Professional ribber Col. Dan Johnson of Virginia Beach, Va.-based Johnson's BBQ at the grill during the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest Elkhorn Ribfest crowd scene on the Walworth County Fairgrounds 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest competitor Jeff Mrnak of Racine-based MM&E BBQ spritzes ribs slabs in the smoker The Judson Brown Band performs at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest Ribfest line for barbecue at Desperado's BBQ & Rib Co. stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest Ohio resident Mike Frost loads rib slabs into the rotary smoker at the Armadillo's Rib & BBQ Co. stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition Grillmaster Riley Atkinson prepares a barbecue rib order at the Just North of Memphis BBQ stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition Travis Lindsey attends the Strongman Challenge on the carnival midway at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Burlington resident Zac Cox samples barbecued ribs at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Connecticut wall mural street artist ARCY works on one of two murals he created at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition