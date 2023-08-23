Rock Central House Band performed a noon to 2 p.m. show on Saturday, Aug. 12 during the Williams Bay Lions Club's popular annual Corn & Brat Festival fundraiser, held Aug. 11-13 at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay. Affiliated with the Lake Geneva-based Rock Central Music School, a…
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group invite the public to help monitor chimney swift populations by participating in a “Swift Night Out.”
Chimney swifts, a unique bird species that nests and roosts in chimneys, are starting to migrate from Wisconsin to the Amazon region of South America. When they move into migration mode, something special happens: these birds become communal, gathering at night in great numbers.
“It’s not unusual to see hundreds, sometimes thousands, of swifts circling and swirling over a school chimney or an old church chimney just before dusk in the middle of August or September in Wisconsin,” said Nancy Nabak, chair of the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group. “But data indicates that it’s becoming less common than it used to be.”
According to the latest North American Breeding Bird Survey, the chimney swift population has declined by 72% in the past 50 years. To help find answers about why this decline has occurred and to protect this species, the group is asking interested individuals and groups to participate in a simple swift counting exercise called Swift Night Out.
From now to early September (mid-August for Green Bay latitude and September for Madison, for example), look for tall, uncapped brick chimneys. Watch for swifts swooping and circling near a chimney to determine if they might roost there.
Observe the birds entering the chimney from about 20 minutes before sunset until 10 minutes after you see the last swift enters the chimney. Please stay in one location, even if you do not see swifts right away. They may come to your site later. If you have zero swifts entering your chimney, please record this. This is still valuable information.
Count (or estimate) the number of swifts as they enter the chimney. Counting in groups of five or 10 is useful when they enter quickly in large numbers. A hand-held clicker counter can also be helpful.
Once you’ve counted chimney swifts, let the DNR and the working group know how many you saw and where you saw them by entering your data on eBird (ebird.org). An eBird account is required. Easy instructions for entering your data can be found on the chimney swifts reporting website at https://www.wiswifts.org/report-chimney-swift-sightings.
Chimneys make up the majority of nesting and roosting sites for this species. Once dependent on old growth forest snags, swifts now depend on chimneys which they adapted to when many of the older forests were cleared. Due to changes in technology, chimneys are no longer being built, signaling that habitat loss may be playing a role in the species’ decline.
Swifts have slender bodies with long, curved wings and short, stubby tails (they look like a flying cigar or boomerang). They fly rapidly with nearly constant wing beats, often twisting from side to side. They also give a distinctive, high chittering call while in flight and are the only bird that will drop into chimneys to roost for the night. Check out this All About Birds identification video at https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Chimney_Swift/sounds for more information.
By continuing to monitor these populations, the working group hopes to learn more about them and identify important roost sites so they can find ways to help protect these unique Wisconsin birds.
View more information about the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group and how to help protect chimney swifts locally at https://www.wiswifts.org.
In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County
IAT American Pokeweed.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment
IAT Bridge and Boardwalk.jpg
IAT Common Selfheal.jpg
IAT Creeping Bellflower 2.jpg
IAT Delicate Fern Moss.jpg
IAT Erect Hedgeparsley 2.jpg
IAT Giant Chickweed.jpg
IAT Motherwort.jpg
IAT Pine Cones.jpg
IAT Sign.jpg
IAT Tall Hairy Agrimony.jpg
Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker
IAT Trail View 2.jpg
IAT Trail View.jpg
IAT Whitewater Creek 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Ascent.jpg
Ice Age Trail Bird's Foot Trefoil.jpg
Ice Age Trail Black Raspberry.jpg
Ice Age Trail Black-Eyed Susan.jpg
Ice Age Trail Boletes fungi (mushroom) on forest floor.jpg
Ice Age Trail Wild Parsnip.jpg
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View in Pine Plantation.jpg
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View.jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Chicory (Blue Dandelion).jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Crownvetch.jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Mullein (Aaron's Rod).jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Yarrow.jpg
Ice Age Trail Creeping Thistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Deptford Pink.jpg
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer .jpg
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Evening Primrose.jpg
Ice Age Trail Fallen Tree .jpg
Ice Age Trail False Solomon's Seal.jpg
Ice Age Trail False Sunflower.jpg
Ice Age Trail Flowering Spurge.jpg
Ice Age Trail "Flowing Well" in Town of Whitewater.jpg
Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Ice Age Trail Gray Dogwood.jpg
Ice Age Trail Hoary Verbena.jpg
Ice Age Trail Illinois Tick Trefoil 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Panicledleaf Tick Trefoil.jpg
Ice Age Trail Marker Post.jpg
Ice Age Trail Mile Marker Post.jpg
Ice Age Trail Morrow's Honeysuckle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Northern Catalpa.jpg
Ice Age Trail Oriental Ladies Thumb.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view
Ice Age Trail Oxeye Dairy.jpg
Ice Age Trail Perennial Sowthistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pine Plantation.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pinnate Prairie Coneflower.jpg
Ice Age Trail Prairie Fleabane.jpg
Ice Age Trail Prarie Clearning Under Power Lines.jpg
Ice Age Trail Queen Anne's Lace (Wild Carrot).jpg
Ice Age Trail Rock covered with Schreber's Big Red Stem Moss.jpg
Ice Age Trail Rock Deposits.jpg
Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail
Ice Age Trail Scenic Lake Overlook 1.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook
Ice Age Trail Shrub Lespedeza.jpg
Ice Age Trail Smooth Sumac.jpg
Ice Age Trail Soapwort.jpg
St. John's Wort blooming along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Ice Age Trail Steep Climb.jpg
Ice Age Trail Thistle Field with feeding Great Spangled Fritillary butterfly.jpg