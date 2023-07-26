Located along Geneva Street, Williams Bay Beach and the Williams Bay Bath House shower and restroom facility are seen recently from the Williams Bay Municipal Pier. Williams Bay Beach offers a sand beach, as well as shaded grassy areas. Fees apply. Lifeguards are on duty during select hours — weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends and holidays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 19, and weekdays 1-5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays beginning Aug. 20.