Williams Bay-based environmental consultant Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) reported Aug. 9 that its weekly beach sampling for E. coli (Escherichia coli) at public beach locations around Geneva Lake showed continued good results across the board.

According to GLEA Executive Director Jake Schmidt, beach testing was delayed a day this week "due to staffing," but "will be returning to our normally scheduled testing on Monday, Aug. 14 for the remainder of the year."

GLEA Lake Manager Intern Alyson Wisnionski reported Aug. 9 that “all beaches are safe” around Geneva Lake.

An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235 colonies per 100mL, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will follow different advisory and warning protocols should a high bacteria count be received for Big Foot Beach at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Dr., Lake Geneva.

The Aug. 8 sampling test results, reported in colonies per 100mL, showed bacteria counts as follows:

Linn Pier Beach:

Fontana Beach—North End:

Fontana Beach—Swim Piers:

Fontana Beach—South End:

Fontana Beach—Country Club Estates Beach:

Williams Bay Beach—West End:

Williams Bay Beach—Swim Piers:

Williams Bay Beach—Creek/Lake Mixing Zone:

Williams Bay Beach—East End:

Hillside Road Beach:

Lake Geneva Beach—West End:

Lake Geneva Beach—Swim Piers:

Lake Geneva Beach—East End:

Big Foot Beach:

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

