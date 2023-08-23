Williams Bay-based environmental consultant Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) reported Aug. 22 that its weekly beach sampling for E. coli (Escherichia coli) at public beach locations around Geneva Lake showed renewed good results across the board after an advisory and closure affecting select beaches in Fontana and Lake Geneva last week.

"After some advisories and closures last week, we are back on track with counts below levels of action," said GLEA Lake Manager Intern Alyson Wisnionski. “All beaches are safe."

An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235 colonies per 100mL, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will follow different advisory and warning protocols should a high bacteria count be received for Big Foot Beach at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Dr., Lake Geneva.

The Aug. 21 sampling test results, reported Aug. 22 in colonies per 100mL, showed bacteria counts as follows:

Linn Pier Beach: 2

Fontana Beach—North End: 14

Fontana Beach—Swim Piers: 11

Fontana Beach—South End: 18

Fontana —Country Club Estates Beach: 3

Williams Bay Beach—West End: 5

Williams Bay Beach—Swim Piers: 6

Williams Bay Beach—Creek/Lake Mixing Zone: 58

Williams Bay Beach—East End: 12

Hillside Road Beach: 5

Lake Geneva Beach—West End: 13

Lake Geneva Beach—Swim Piers: 5

Lake Geneva Beach—East End: 36

Big Foot Beach: 1

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

Photos from the Geneva Lake Shore Path: Linn Pier to Black Point Beautiful flag and flowers Shore path map 'A place to dream' Midwest Adventures: Lake Geneva's 'Shore Path' The angel: One of the many landmarks on the lake A peaceful lake A balcony is a must Flowers and boat house It never gets old: A look at the lake A place to remember A perfect boat house Life is good Shore path this way Black Point Manor Another view of Black Point Manor A home with it all Wonderful gardens Hidden in the woods The stairs up to Black Point Another hidden treasure Reflections at Black Point. Sold for $5.2 million in 2021 The path Beautiful details Reflecting trees Where memories are made Amazing gardens Path along the lake A little red, white and blue one of a kind walkways A view across the lake Perfect views A look at the lake Along the path Perfect place for friends A place for the kids Perfect for day or night A place to hang out Choose your chair and your color A cabin on the lake A place for laps An amazing estate A private waterfall Paddleboarding What dreams are made of Taking it all in An outdoor view The windows Linn Pier to Blackpoint Linn Pier to Blackpoint Linn Pier to Blackpoint A place to play On the path from Linn Pier to Blackpoint Linn Pier