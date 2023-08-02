The Fontana-based Geneva Lake Conservancy is currently hosting its annual Small Nature Photo Contest.

Photos must be unedited and taken in Williams Bay at either Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 159 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67), or the adjacent 251-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy preserve, 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67). The deadline for contest photo submissions is Thursday, Aug 10 at outreach@genenvalakeconservancy.org. Entrants can submit up to five photos.

Winners will be announced for each of the following age categories: 4-12, 13-21 and 22-plus. Cash prizes in each age category are $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third.

A reception to honor all contest participants will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at Green Grocer & Deli, 24 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay.

“The Small Nature Photo Contest is a fantastic way to get all age groups involved with getting outside and appreciating the small species that make up our beautiful ecosystem,” said Geneva Lake Conservancy Community Outreach and Fundraising Manager Tai Thompson. “I love seeing families at Helen Rohner Park exploring and showing each other what they have found before snapping a picture. It’s a great family activity.”

For more information about Geneva Lake Conservancy and Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, visit genevalakeconservancy.org or call 262-275-5700.

Winning photos of the 2021 Geneva Lake Conservancy Small Nature Photo Contest Zara Pankau won first place in the 4-12 age group Kristina Emerson won second place in the 4-12 age group Oliver Thompson won third place in the 4-12 age group Download PDF Faith Loback won first place in the 13-21 age group Kara Rees won second place in the 13-21 age group Ben Hutchinson won third place in the 13-21 age group Michael Jeske won first place in the 22+ age group Joyce McBriarty won second place in the 22+ age group Download PDF Tim Kohman won 3rd place in the 22+ age group Download PDF