The Fontana-based Geneva Lake Conservancy is currently hosting its annual Small Nature Photo Contest.
Photos must be unedited and taken in Williams Bay at either Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 159 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67), or the adjacent 251-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy preserve, 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67). The deadline for contest photo submissions is Thursday, Aug 10 at outreach@genenvalakeconservancy.org. Entrants can submit up to five photos.
Winners will be announced for each of the following age categories: 4-12, 13-21 and 22-plus. Cash prizes in each age category are $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third.
A reception to honor all contest participants will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at Green Grocer & Deli, 24 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay.
“The Small Nature Photo Contest is a fantastic way to get all age groups involved with getting outside and appreciating the small species that make up our beautiful ecosystem,” said Geneva Lake Conservancy Community Outreach and Fundraising Manager Tai Thompson. “I love seeing families at Helen Rohner Park exploring and showing each other what they have found before snapping a picture. It’s a great family activity.”