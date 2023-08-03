The Walworth Memorial Library will be hosting its popular annual fundraising book and DVD sale on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library, 525 Kenosha St. in Walworth.

The library’s annual book and DVD sale will feature hardcover books and DVDs for $1 and paperbacks for 50 cents.

“We have the largest selection that we’ve probably had in the last 15 years,” said 20-year Walworth Memorial Library Director Bobbi Sorrentino. “We always coordinate with the Corn & Brat Fest and the townwide rummage sale to make it a fun time in Walworth. There’s a lot to do that day. It’s supposed to be a beautiful day in Walworth. I can’t wait.”

Proceeds from the book and DVD sale will benefit the library’s children’s programs.

“We have terrific programs for children throughout the year, some drawing 50-100 children” Sorrentino said. “It’s essential for children to be involved in the library and the money we raise helps bring children into the library.”

Sorrentino said unsold books and DVDs from this Saturday’s sale will be donated to the Walworth County Historical Society for its fundraising book and DVD sale, held in conjunction with the Aug. 30-Sept. 4 Walworth County Fair, one of Wisconsin’s oldest and largest county fairs.

Learn more

Founded in 1939, the 10,000-square-foot, 40,000-item Walworth Memorial Library has been located since 2015 at Walworth West Lake Centre.

Regular library hours are Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays.