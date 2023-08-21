Belgium was among the top 10 destinations for Wisconsin exports in 2021, and the Netherlands ranked 11. When treated as a single market, the Benelux region purchases more Wisconsin exports than Germany, Wisconsin’s fourth-highest export destination.

“Wisconsin already has valuable partnerships with companies in the region, and this mission will allow us to solidify those relationships and build new ones,” said Hughes. “Home to Europe’s two largest ports, Antwerp and Rotterdam, Belgium and the Netherlands are considered a gateway for Wisconsin entrepreneurs looking to export to Europe.”



The Netherlands is the world’s second-largest exporter of food, just after the U.S., and the U.S. is the sixth-largest agricultural supplier to the country. Many U.S. food products are exported from the Netherlands after being processed there. Top exports to Belgium include chemicals, plastics, and machinery.