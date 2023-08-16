Landowners with 60 acres or more are encouraged to apply to host hunters with disabilities for this special hunt from Oct. 7-15.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO, WISCONSIN DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds eligible hunters hoping to participate in the Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities to contact and confirm their location with a hunt sponsor before Sept. 15, 2023.
Thousands of acres of land are available through sponsors for this year's Oct. 7-15 hunt. To participate in the 2023 hunt, hunters should contact sponsors directly (
https://widnr.widen.net/s/2mmjzvsqnc/disdeersponsors).
Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible to determine availability.
“This unique hunt has allowed hunters with disabilities to experience the thrill of hunting whitetails for over 30 years,” said Ally Magnin, DNR Assistant Deer and Elk Specialist. “It’s a special opportunity for those who experience unique challenges and is only made possible by the generous support of our landowner sponsors. Their willingness to partner with hunters and open their land is why this hunt continues to thrive.”
Hunters or assistants should contact sponsors directly to sign up for a hunt and provide their name, contact information and DNR customer ID number. To be eligible, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or qualifying Class B permit. Eligible hunters may sign up for one sponsored property per year and must possess a gun deer license.
Wisconsin's outdoors are for everyone. The DNR is committed to providing various hunting, fishing and recreational permits and unique opportunities designed to help give people with disabilities the opportunity to partake in Wisconsin's abundant natural resources.
For more information, visit the DNR’sDeer Hunting for Hunters with Disabilities webpage at
https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/disdeer.
In 57 Photos: Scenes along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Bumble bee feeds on Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Black Raspberry along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Black Walnut along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Box Elder along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Overgrown Milwaukee Road concrete electrical box base along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Canadian Anemone along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Carolina Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Cleavers (Catchweed bedstraw, stickyweed) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Common Burdock (Cuckoo-button) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Common Milkweed along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Common Yarrow along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Cow Parley (Wild Chervil) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Eastern Daisy Fleabane along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Eastern Trailhead signs at Farmer's Gateway Park in downtown Clinton
Eric Johnson
Milwaukee Road electrical box along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
American elm along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
End of the line at the western trailhead of the Pelishek-Tiffany nature trail at North Road at Allens Grove near Darien
Lingering vestiges of the old Milwaukee Road railway, such as this enduring steel rail west of North Road, endure along the 5.8-mile rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail in Walworth and Rock Counties between Allens Grove and Clinton.
Eric Johnson
Scenic farm view along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Ground Ivy (Creeping Charlie) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Hoary Alyssum patch along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
PT Looking south at the Milwaukee Road switching station at Bardwell rail line junction near Darien, June 1983..jpg
Looking south from the Milwaukee Road's diamond railway interchange at the Bardwell interlocking station in the Town of Darien in June 1983. The Milwaukee Road abandoned its 6.2-mile line southwest from Bardwell to Clinton a few months prior in February 1983. The section of tracks pictured here is now operated by the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad. The bankrupt Milwaukee Road's whitewashed clapboard interlocking station at Bardwell has since been razed.
Eric Johnson
Milwaukee Road freight train heading northeast on the Southwest Division toward the Bardwell junction near Darien, 1976..jpg
A Milwaukee Road freight train heads northeast on the Southwest Division line from Clinton toward the diamond interchange at unincorporated Bardwell near Allens Grove and Darien in 1976. The 6.2-mile line pictured here between Bardwell and Clinton was abandoned by the bankrupt Milwaukee Road in February 1983.
Eric Johnson
Multiflora Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Nature overtakes old Milwaukee Road telegraph polealong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Ohio Spiderwort along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Old Milwaukee Road concrete box drainage culvertalong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Oxeye Daisies along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Old Milwaukee Road telegraph pole along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail between Allens Grove and Clinton still bears its "54" mile marker
Eric Johnson
Prickly Wild Rose.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Patch of purple and white Dame's Rockets along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Circa-2000 Tiffany/Turner Memorial Rest Area along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
The 5.8-mile rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail (PTNT) offers a number of rest areas, rest benches and rest shelters along the repurposed Milwaukee Road railway right-of-way between Allens Grove in Walworth County and Clinton in Rock County.
Eric Johnson
Riverbank Grape (Frost Grape) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Milwaukee Road signal stand remnants hidden in the brush along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Abandoned remnants of an old Milwaukee Road signal stand lie hidden in Virginia creeper and cleavers along the 5.8-mile rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail in Walworth and Rock counties between Allens Grove and Clinton.
Eric Johnson
Shaded trail section along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Abandoned Milwaukee Road signal control box hidden in undergrowth along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
The Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail's nearly 130-year legacy as a Milwaukee Road railway corridor is still evident here and there along the 5.8-mile multi-use recreation trail in a peek-a-boo fashion for the eagle-eyed. Here, an abandoned Milwaukee Road signal control box lies hidden in the trailside underbrush.
Eric Johnson
Sulphur Cinquefoil along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Telegraph pole with enduring wires and glass insulators along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Clues to the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail's former longtime use as a Milwaukee Road railway corridor have in many places been enveloped the nature since the line's February 1983 abandonment by the bankrupt railroad. Here, a telegraph pole hidden in the treeline along the mullti-use recreation trail still sports its wires and colorful glass insulators.
Eric Johnson
Traces of the old Milwaukee Road line along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail near Clinton in Rock County
Eric Johnson
Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
ABOVE: Seen near its western trailhead near North Road in the unincorporated Walworth County hamlet of Allens Grove, the 5.8-mile rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail traverses former Milwaukee Road railroad right-of-way between Allens Grove and Clinton in Rock County. The 64.3-acre linear park, purchased by Rock County Parks in 1995, accommodates a variety of users year-round, including winter snowmobilers and cross-country skiers and warm-weather hikers, bikers, horseback riders, joggers and bird-watchers.
Eric Johnson
Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Treacle Mustard along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
White Campion along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Wild Asparagus along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Wild Four O'Clock along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Naturalized over the past four decades, the 5.8-mile, 64.3-acre Pelishek-Tiffany Trail Trail corridor on the old Milwaukee Road right-of-way between Allens Grove in Walworth County and Clinton in Rock County features a wide variety of trees, bushes and wildflowers, including Wild Four O’Clock as seen here.
Eric Johnson
Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Dames Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Discarded Milwaukee Road telegraph wire along the Peleshek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Paradise apple along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail main trailhead at Farmers Nature Trail Gateway in Clinton
The Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail's main trailhead on Mill Street in Clinton features a parking area, restroom facility, picnic tables, a gazebo-styled pavilion and a small covered bridge walkway connecting the parking lot to the multi-purpose recreational rail-trail on 5.8 miles of former Milwaukee Road corridor between Clinton in Rock County and Allens Grove in Walworth County.
Eric Johnson
Honey Locust along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
White Mulberry.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Smooth Solomon's Seal along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Farming scene along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eric Johnson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!