The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning this holiday weekend due to elevated fire danger across southern and central Wisconsin. This includes campfires.
The forecast going into Labor Day weekend indicates very hot, dry and windy conditions Saturday through Monday, prompting potential for critical fire weather warnings.
On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.
DNR burn permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county. However, the DNR will suspend annual burn permits in these critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority.
The DNR has responded to 10 wildfires in the last week. The recent fires were small due to higher humidity and quick action by suppression resources. With the forecasted conditions and holiday recreation concerns, more fires are expected over the weekend.
Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.
Fire safety tips include:
Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours. Secure dragging trailer chains. Report fires early and call 911.
In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County
Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment
The 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail passes through northwestern Walworth County near Whitewater in the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit. The 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age Trail, between Clover Valley Road and U.S. Hwy. 12, includes this scenic boardwalk and bridge section near Whitewater Creek.
Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker
Signature yellow blazes mark the 1,200-mile Ice Age Scenic National Trail as it meanders its way through Wisconsin. This marker identifies a turn in the trail along the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Trail in northwestern Walworth County near Whitewater. The Ice Age Trail is one of 11 national scenic trails.
Hand-dug by Adam Channing, roadside artesian aquifer “Flowing Well,” 8267 Clover Valley Rd. in the Town of Whitewater, has gushed continuously year-round since 1895. A small park area at Flowing Well features several benches and a small shelter.
Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail
This section of the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail illustrates the historic record of glacial rock deposits that created Wisconsin's signature hilly moraines some 10,000 years ago.
Nodding thistle found along the Ice Age Trail.
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view
Several scenic overlooks atop the hilly moraines on the Ice Age Scenic National Trail's 4.9-mile Whitewater Lake Segment in northwestern Walworth County provide hikers with dramatic sweeping views of the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest.
A hike along the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in northwestern Walworth County can turn up some interesting hidden sights for the observant, including this colorful Russulaceae fungi mushroom on the floor of the Kettle Moraine State Forest's Southern Unit.
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook
Scenic overlooks on the forested high hilly moraines along the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in northwestern Walworth County provide hikers with dramatic views of the 22,000-acre Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, including Whitewater Lake in the distance.
St. John’s Wort, also known as Devil Chaser and Devil’s Scourge, is one among many wildflowers that bloom in the summer along the 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.
