The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning this holiday weekend due to elevated fire danger across southern and central Wisconsin. This includes campfires.

The forecast going into Labor Day weekend indicates very hot, dry and windy conditions Saturday through Monday, prompting potential for critical fire weather warnings.

Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions and burn restrictions on the DNR's WisBurn webpage at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/.

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

DNR burn permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county. However, the DNR will suspend annual burn permits in these critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority.

The DNR has responded to 10 wildfires in the last week. The recent fires were small due to higher humidity and quick action by suppression resources. With the forecasted conditions and holiday recreation concerns, more fires are expected over the weekend.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

Fire safety tips include:

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early and call 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/.

In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County IAT American Pokeweed.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment IAT Bridge and Boardwalk.jpg IAT Common Selfheal.jpg IAT Creeping Bellflower 2.jpg IAT Delicate Fern Moss.jpg IAT Erect Hedgeparsley 2.jpg IAT Giant Chickweed.jpg IAT Motherwort.jpg IAT Pine Cones.jpg IAT Sign.jpg IAT Tall Hairy Agrimony.jpg Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker IAT Trail View 2.jpg IAT Trail View.jpg IAT Whitewater Creek 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Ascent.jpg Ice Age Trail Bird's Foot Trefoil.jpg Ice Age Trail Black Raspberry.jpg Ice Age Trail Black-Eyed Susan.jpg Ice Age Trail Boletes fungi (mushroom) on forest floor.jpg Ice Age Trail Wild Parsnip.jpg Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View in Pine Plantation.jpg Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View.jpg Ice Age Trail Common Chicory (Blue Dandelion).jpg Ice Age Trail Common Crownvetch.jpg Ice Age Trail Common Mullein (Aaron's Rod).jpg Ice Age Trail Common Yarrow.jpg Ice Age Trail Creeping Thistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Deptford Pink.jpg Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer .jpg Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Evening Primrose.jpg Ice Age Trail Fallen Tree .jpg Ice Age Trail False Solomon's Seal.jpg Ice Age Trail False Sunflower.jpg Ice Age Trail Flowering Spurge.jpg Ice Age Trail "Flowing Well" in Town of Whitewater.jpg Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail Ice Age Trail Gray Dogwood.jpg Ice Age Trail Hoary Verbena.jpg Ice Age Trail Illinois Tick Trefoil 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Panicledleaf Tick Trefoil.jpg Ice Age Trail Marker Post.jpg Ice Age Trail Mile Marker Post.jpg Ice Age Trail Morrow's Honeysuckle.jpg Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Northern Catalpa.jpg Ice Age Trail Oriental Ladies Thumb.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view Ice Age Trail Oxeye Dairy.jpg Ice Age Trail Perennial Sowthistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg Ice Age Trail Pine Plantation.jpg Ice Age Trail Pinnate Prairie Coneflower.jpg Ice Age Trail Prairie Fleabane.jpg Ice Age Trail Prarie Clearning Under Power Lines.jpg Ice Age Trail Queen Anne's Lace (Wild Carrot).jpg Ice Age Trail Rock covered with Schreber's Big Red Stem Moss.jpg Ice Age Trail Rock Deposits.jpg Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail Ice Age Trail Scenic Lake Overlook 1.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook Ice Age Trail Shrub Lespedeza.jpg Ice Age Trail Smooth Sumac.jpg Ice Age Trail Soapwort.jpg St. John's Wort blooming along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail Ice Age Trail Steep Climb.jpg Ice Age Trail Thistle Field with feeding Great Spangled Fritillary butterfly.jpg Ice Age Trail Trichaptum fungi on tree.jpg Ice Age Trail View from Bench.jpg Ice Age Trail Walking Path in Forest.jpg Ice Age Trail Whitewater Lake.jpg Ice Age Trail Wild Bergamot.jpg Ice Age Trail Red Spotted Purple Butterfly.jpg