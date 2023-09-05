The property, currently managed as a muck farm, will initially be closed to the public to allow for the completion of several wetland restoration projects, starting as soon as late 2023. The DNR will also add infrastructure, signage and parking lots for the public to safely access the property upon completing these projects, expected as early as 2025. Once open to the public, this new wildlife area will provide excellent waterfowl hunting, paddling and bird-watching opportunities.

The planned wetland restoration will restore hydrology on the property and feature four impoundments, allowing habitat managers to manipulate water levels in each impoundment separately. These restoration projects will be completed in partnership with Ducks Unlimited (DU) through a contract with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). These projects will be financed with Pittman-Robertson dollars, federal funds collected through taxes on firearm and ammunition sales that are then distributed to states to use exclusively for wildlife management projects.

Princes Point Wildlife Area is between Madison and Milwaukee, putting around 4 million Wisconsin residents within an hour’s drive of the property. This acquisition is not only beneficial for wildlife, but it also provides access to additional public land and recreational opportunities to millions of people.

With the Scuppernong River, Spring Creek and Steel Brook bisecting the property, multiple boat and canoe launches and miles of walkable gravel-topped berms, there will be endless opportunities for people to enjoy the property following the restoration.

Check the Princes Point Wildlife Area webpage at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Lands/WildlifeAreas/prince.html for updates on the status of the restoration project and official opening to the public.

Wisconsinites can find additional hunting and recreational opportunities near them by visiting the DNR state wildlife areas by county webpage at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Lands/WildlifeAreas/alpha.html.