The Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, has announced several upcoming programs and events, including the Friends of the Barrett Memorial Library’s fundraising book sale on Aug. 24-26, adult crafting classes on Aug. 21 and Sept. 8, and the community education presentation “Tree Troubles: Factors of Tree Decline and Spongy Moth Management” with UW-Madison Extension Walworth County Horticultural Outreach Specialist Julie Hill on Aug. 30.
Eric Johnson
The Barrett Memorial Library will welcome Julie Hill, horticultural outreach specialist with UW-Madison Extension Walworth County, for the community education presentation “Tree Troubles: Factors of Tree Decline and Spongy Moth Management.”
Hill
There are a variety of factors contributing to the declining health of trees in our local landscape, in particular the oaks. In addition, spongy moths (formerly gypsy moths) have become a well-known pest in the past several years.
Hill will talk about the stressors facing oak trees, how to promote healthy trees, and options for managing spongy moths.
The program will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m. at the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.
Adult crafting classes
Barrett Memorial Library will host two Adult Craft Classes on Monday, Aug. 21 and Friday, Sept 8, at 10 a.m. both days.
Participants will get detailed guidance and go home with fun pieces to decorate their homes. The classes are free and all materials are provided.
Call 262-245-2709 to register.
Book Sale fundraiser
The Friends of Barrett Memorial Library will be holding a fundraising book sale from Aug. 24-Aug. 26 at the library, offering a wide selection for the whole family.
Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Learn more
The Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information on the Barrett Memorial Library and its programs, visit
williamsbay.lib.wi.us or call 262-245-2709.
IN 16 PHOTOS: Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 - 2023 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay. - VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard
The Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 Honor Guard leads the 2023 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 to mark the patriotic national holiday honoring and remembering the nation’s fallen military heroes. VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard members, seen front row from left, are Senior Vice Commander Chris Perez Sr., Ellie Scholtz, and Post Trustees Bruce Johnson and Bob Wereski. Honor Guard members pictured back row from left are Andy Robbins and Post Commander Ron Grabski. VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Fontana, Walworth and Lake Geneva. A crowd estimated at 700 attended the parade and the solemn Memorial Day observances that followed at lakeside Edgewater Park.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Police Department
The Williams Bay Police Department provided a protective escort to kick off the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - American Legion Riders
Veteran members of the American Legion Riders from across southeastern Wisconsin participate in the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29. Established in 1993,
American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children's hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded servicemembers and scholarships. Since 2006, Riders nationwide have participated in The American Legion Legacy Run to annually raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, established to provide scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001. Currently, over 110,000 American Legion Riders meet in over 2,000 chapters nationwide and in at least three foreign countries.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Walworth County Sheriff's Department
The Walworth County Sheriff's Department provided a protective escort for Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Barrett Memorial Library
Barrett Memorial Library staff, patrons and Friends process May 29 in the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Lions Club
Members of the Williams Bay Lions Club process down Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 during the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Troop 237 Boy and Cub Scouts
Local youth members of Troop 237 Boy and Cub Scouts process down Geneva Street through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 as part of the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Troop 8105 Daisy, Brownie and Girl Scouts
Local youth members of Troop 8105 Daisy, Brownie and Girl Scouts process down Geneva Street through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 as part of the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Como Critters
Como Critters members and volunteers march through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 during the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade. Como Critters provides c
ommunity non-profit animal wellness service to support Lake Como residents by advocating, networking and marketing to place homeless domesticated community animals and rehomed pets into forever homes, to spay and neuter, as well as educate for the humane and ethical management of community cats in Lake Como.
Eric Johnson
VFW Discover Williams Bay.JPG
Rob Umans (left) and Jim D'Alessando (right) carry a banner for Discover Williams Bay (discoverwilliamsbay.org), a tourism and marketing initiative of the Williams Bay Business Association, on Monday, May 29 during the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay. D'Alessandro serves as president of the Williams Bay Business Association.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Faith Christian School
Faith Christian School staff and students march downtown Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 as part of the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade. Encompassing 194 students and 30 staff members, nondenominational Faith Christian School is accredited by the Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Association of Christian Schools International, and is also a member of the Stevens Point-based Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), the regulatory body for all high school sports in Wisconsin. Founded in 1981, Faith Christian School is the only non-denominational school offering Christ-centered education in grades PreK-12 in Walworth County. Enrollment at Faith Christian for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year is projected at 220-230 students.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, WIlliams Bay - Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
Encouraging parade-goers to "Take a Hike," members and volunteers of the nonprofit, Williams Bay-based Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy process down Geneva Street on Monday, May 29 during the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay. The 231-acre conservancy encompasses
woodlands, wetlands, prairies, wet meadows and an arboretum served by more than four miles of trails. Kishwauketoe, 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67), attracts more than 36 different varieties of birds, along with deer, coyote, fox, raccoon and opossum.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay High School Bullodogs Marching Band
Members of the Williams Bay High School Bulldogs Marching Band tunefully process through downtown Williams Bay along Geneva Street on Monday, May 29 during the patriotic 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - WIlliams Bay Historical Society
Members of the Williams Bay Historical Society ride in a vintage Chevy Corvair on Monday, May 29 as part of the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade down Geneva Street in Williams Bay.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay High School History Club
The Williams Bay High School History Club processes along Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 during the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Fire Department
The Williams Bay Fire Department brough numerous pieces of fire, rescue and EMS emergency services response apparatus to downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 as it closed out the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade down Geneva Street.
Eric Johnson
