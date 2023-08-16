The Barrett Memorial Library will welcome Julie Hill, horticultural outreach specialist with UW-Madison Extension Walworth County, for the community education presentation “Tree Troubles: Factors of Tree Decline and Spongy Moth Management.”

There are a variety of factors contributing to the declining health of trees in our local landscape, in particular the oaks. In addition, spongy moths (formerly gypsy moths) have become a well-known pest in the past several years.

Hill will talk about the stressors facing oak trees, how to promote healthy trees, and options for managing spongy moths.

The program will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m. at the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

Adult crafting classes

Barrett Memorial Library will host two Adult Craft Classes on Monday, Aug. 21 and Friday, Sept 8, at 10 a.m. both days.

Participants will get detailed guidance and go home with fun pieces to decorate their homes. The classes are free and all materials are provided.

Call 262-245-2709 to register.

Book Sale fundraiser

The Friends of Barrett Memorial Library will be holding a fundraising book sale from Aug. 24-Aug. 26 at the library, offering a wide selection for the whole family.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Learn more

The Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information on the Barrett Memorial Library and its programs, visit williamsbay.lib.wi.us or call 262-245-2709.

