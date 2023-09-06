Aurora Medical Center–Burlington in western Racine County, and Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Walworth County at W3985 County Hwy. NN in Elkhorn, are among 31 hospitals across the nation to receive the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) Sustained Performance Award.

Other Aurora facilities that received the award are Aurora Medical Center-Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County, and Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore in Cudahy. In addition, Aurora Medical Center–Oshkosh was one of only 10 hospitals nationwide to be recognized with the 2023 Sustainability Championship Award.

The main measurement is a 75 or above EnergyStar score increasing over a multi-year period. A 75 EnergyStar correlates to the top 25% of building performance measured by utility usage.

The awards are part of the Energy to Care Program granted by ASHE, which is part of the American Hospital Association. Aurora Health Care Facilities Operations teams were recognized at the ASHE annual conference in San Antonio, held Aug. 6-9.

“We’re committed to increasing sustainability and conserving natural resources for our communities today as well as our future generations as part of our commitment to helping people live well,” said Aurora Lakeland and Aurora Burlington President Ania Horner. “I am proud our hospitals are helping to set that precedent.”

The ASHE Energy to Care Program helps facilities accomplish sustainability goals that pave the way for environmental stewardship, and celebrates those hospitals that deliver healthy, equitable and resilient environments and communities maintained over time.

“It’s an honor for our facilities operations teams to be recognized by ASHE/AHA as top performers across the nation, maintaining national high-water marks in energy use per square foot of our non-acute, ambulatory and hospital fleet,” said Aurora Health Care Energy Program Manager Jedd Winkler.

Aurora Health Care is part of Advocate Health, which has prioritized sustainability across the enterprise, and has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2050.

Aurora Health Care is the largest health system in Wisconsin and a national leader in clinical innovation, health outcomes, consumer experience and value-based care. Wisconsin’s largest private employer, the system serves patients across 17 hospitals, more than 70 pharmacies and more than 150 sites of care.

Aurora Health Care, in addition to Advocate Health Care in Illinois and Atrium Health in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama, is now part of Advocate Health, the third-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States.

Committed to providing equitable care for all, Advocate Health provides nearly $5 billion in annual community benefits.

IN 60 PHOTOS - Opening Day of the 2023 Walworth County Fair Fair Ag Products on Display.JPG Fair Barnyard Adventure Garden.JPG Fair Barnyard Adventure.JPG Fair Beer Bread Judging.JPG Fair Board President.JPG Fair Chicken.JPG Fair Chickens.JPG Fair Combine Simulator 2.JPG Fair Corn Dog Breakfast.JPG Fair Cow Grooming.JPG Fair Cow Wash 3.JPG Fair Cow Wash.JPG Fair Crowd Day 2.JPG Fair Crowd Day 3.JPG Fair Crowd Day 4.JPG Fair Crowd Day.JPG Musician Frank Whiting Walworth County Fair 2023 Dog Obedience and Showmanship Show Fair Fairest Auction.JPG Fair Fairest of the Fair finalists.JPG Fair Fairest Royalty.JPG Fair Fairest.JPG Fair Ferris Wheel 2.JPG Fair Ferris Wheel NIght View Fair Ferris Wheel Dusk.JPG Fair Ferris Wheel.Night View 2 Fair Food Wagons Dusk View Fair Friend of the Fairest.JPG Fair Gary Findley Recognized.JPG Fair Gary Finley Auctioneer.JPG Fair Goats.JPG Walworth County Fair 2023 Junior Swine Barrow Show Walworth County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard at the 2023 Walworth County Fair opening ceremony Walworth County Fair 2023 Honorary Marshals Chris Jones and Becky Merwin of the Town of Linn Underground Sound Jazz Band Corn crib Fair Knights Eclairs.JPG Mega Drop ride on fhe Walworth County Fair carnival midway Fair Merry Go Round.JPG Walworth County Fair daytime midway view Walworth County Fair midway sunset view Fair National Anthem.JPG Fair New Sweet Corn Vendor.JPG Walworth County Fair night scene Fair Outgoing Fairest of the Fair speech Gravity of Youth performs on the Park Stage at the 2023 Walworth County Fair Fair Peppa Pig.JPG Fiddler Georgia Rae headlines at Duesterbeck Brew Haus Music Hall Rice's Pro Rodeo headlines the grandstand on opening day of the Walworth County Fair Fair Samples.JPG Fair Sheep.JPG Fair Sinatra Solo.JPG Fair Squire's Corn Dogs.JPG Fair Sweet Corn 1.JPG Fair Swing Ride Dusk Fair Swing Ride Day 2.JPG Classic farm tractors on display at the 2023 Walworth County Fair Vintage farm tractors on display at the 2023 Walworth County Fair