Aurora Medical Center–Burlington in western Racine County, and Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Walworth County at W3985 County Hwy. NN in Elkhorn, are among 31 hospitals across the nation to receive the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) Sustained Performance Award.
Other Aurora facilities that received the award are Aurora Medical Center-Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County, and Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore in Cudahy. In addition, Aurora Medical Center–Oshkosh was one of only 10 hospitals nationwide to be recognized with the 2023 Sustainability Championship Award.
The main measurement is a 75 or above EnergyStar score increasing over a multi-year period. A 75 EnergyStar correlates to the top 25% of building performance measured by utility usage.
The awards are part of the Energy to Care Program granted by ASHE, which is part of the American Hospital Association. Aurora Health Care Facilities Operations teams were recognized at the ASHE annual conference in San Antonio, held Aug. 6-9.
“We’re committed to increasing sustainability and conserving natural resources for our communities today as well as our future generations as part of our commitment to helping people live well,” said Aurora Lakeland and Aurora Burlington President Ania Horner. “I am proud our hospitals are helping to set that precedent.”
The ASHE Energy to Care Program helps facilities accomplish sustainability goals that pave the way for environmental stewardship, and celebrates those hospitals that deliver healthy, equitable and resilient environments and communities maintained over time.
“It’s an honor for our facilities operations teams to be recognized by ASHE/AHA as top performers across the nation, maintaining national high-water marks in energy use per square foot of our non-acute, ambulatory and hospital fleet,” said Aurora Health Care Energy Program Manager Jedd Winkler.
Aurora Health Care is part of Advocate Health, which has prioritized sustainability across the enterprise, and has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2050.
Aurora Health Care is the largest health system in Wisconsin and a national leader in clinical innovation, health outcomes, consumer experience and value-based care. Wisconsin’s largest private employer, the system serves patients across 17 hospitals, more than 70 pharmacies and more than 150 sites of care.
Aurora Health Care, in addition to Advocate Health Care in Illinois and Atrium Health in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama, is now part of Advocate Health, the third-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States.
Committed to providing equitable care for all, Advocate Health provides nearly $5 billion in annual community benefits.
