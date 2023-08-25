Not wearing a helmet or seatbelt have been the leading causes of ATV/UTV crashes among youth over the last five years.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges youth ATV/UTV operators and their parents to operate responsibly.Regardless of if a rider is an adult or a child, one of the best things ATV and UTV operators can do to stay safe is take an online safety course. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage at dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/safetyEducation.
WISCONSIN DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges youth ATV/UTV operators and their parents to operate responsibly.
Over the last five years, 70% of fatal crashes involving operators or passengers under the age of 18 occurred on private lands. Lack of helmets, not using seatbelts in UTVs and inexperience are among the top factors in these crashes.
“Parents and guardians need to stay alert and teach children to ride responsibly by making sure they wear helmets and seatbelts, take an ATV safety course and get mentorship from an experienced adult,” said DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Warden Jake Holsclaw. Crashes resulting in injury or fatality don’t only happen to kids. The same guidelines for helmet and seatbelt use also apply to adults. The DNR reminds adult riders to always ride sober.
Regardless of if a rider is an adult or a child, one of the best things ATV and UTV operators can do to stay safe is take an online safety course. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage at
dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/safetyEducation.
Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR at
dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/ATV/CrashInfo.
For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit
dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/atv.
IN 188 PHOTOS - Mecum Auctions' 2023 World Largest Road Art Auction
Mecum - Agricultural collectibles.JPG
Mecum - Allis-Chalmers Farm Equipment neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - AMC Rambler porcelain neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Approved Willys Service porcelain neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Auction displays 2.JPG
Mecum - Auction displays 3.JPG
Mecum - Auction displays 4.JPG
Mecum - Auction displays 5.JPG
Mecum - Auction displays with Harleyu-Davidson signs.JPG
Mecum - Auction displays.JPG
Mecum - Blue Sunoco gas pump detail.JPG
Mecum - Blue Sunoco gas pump globe.JPG
Mecum - Buick Authorized Service neon porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - Buick neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Buick Sales Service neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Buster Brown Shoes neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Chevrolet Corvette neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Chevrolet neon bowtie sign.JPG
Mecum - Chevrolet OK Used Cars rotating neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Chevrolet vertical neon porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - Chevy, Exide Batteries and Cities Service (CITGO) signs.JPG
Mecum - Chicago Police Game Well call box.JPG
Mecum - Chrysler neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Coca-Cola Bottling Co. neon porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - Coca-Cola porcelain advertising sign.JPG
Mecum - Coca-Cola vending machines.JPG
Mecum - Dabney's Sign.JPG
Mecum - Dairy Queen porcelain neon.JPG
Mecum - Dairy Queen sign with lobby view.JPG
Mecum - Dekalb Corn neon porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - DeSoto Plymouth neon 1.JPG
Mecum - DeSoto Plymouth neon 2.JPG
Mecum - Diamond DX and Green Star gas pump globes.JPG
Mecum - Diamond DX gas pump globe.JPG
Mecum - Dodge First Choice Used Cars & Trucks.JPG
Mecum - Dodge neon porcelain steel sign with oil cans.JPG
Mecum - Dodge Plymouth neon 2.JPG
Mecum - Dodge Plymouth neon 3.JPG
Mecum - Dodge Plymouth neon.JPG
Mecum - Dodge-Plymouth Dependable Service neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Dog 'n Suds neon.JPG
Mecum - Dog 'n Suds porcelain neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Donald Duck neon.JPG
Mecum - Dough Boy porcelain neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Drink Friendly Grain Belt Beer neon porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - Drive In neon.JPG
Mecum - Drive In Restaurant neon.JPG
Mecum - DX Boron gas pump globe.JPG
Mecum - DX Ethyl gas pump awaiting restoration.JPG
Mecum - DX Gas porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Fire chief pedal car.JPG
Mecum - Firestone Tires neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Flying A neon porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - Ford V8 Geniune Parts porcelain neon.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 1.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 2.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 3.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 4.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 5.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 6.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 7.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 8.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 9.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 10.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 11.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 12.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 13.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 14.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 15.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 16.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 17.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 18.JPG
Mecum - Gas pump globes 19.JPG
Mecum - GE Appliances neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Genuine Chevrolet Parts neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Gibbons Beer neon porcelain steel arrow sign.JPG
Mecum - GM Parts neon porcelain enamel sign.JPG
Mecum - Goodyear Tires neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Hallway view of auction lot items.JPG
Mecum - Horsepower neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Hunter Wheel Balancing neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Indian Motorcycles sign.JPG
Mecum - J.I. Case Racine collectibles 2.JPG
Mecum - J.I. Case Racine collectibles.JPG
Mecum - J.I. Case Racine neon porcelain steel neon sign 2.JPG
Mecum - J.I. Case Racine neon porcelain steel neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Kaiser-Frazer neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - KFC Colonel Harland Sanders statue and KFC bucket chandelier.JPG
Mecum - Lobby auction displays 2.JPG
Mecum - Lobby auction displays 3.JPG
Mecum - Lobby auction displays 4.JPG
Mecum - Lobby auction displays.JPG
Mecum - Marigold Ice Cream cafe neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Mecum neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Multi layered neon animated Greyhound Bus Lines sign.JPG
Mecum - Neon auction signs on display.JPG
Mecum - Neon GAS porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - OK Used Cars neon porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - OK Used Cars porcelain neon signs.JPG
Mecum - Oldsmobile Service porcelain neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pedal car.JPG
Mecum - OshKosh Work Clothes advertising clock.JPG
Mecum - Pabst Blue Ribbon neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Packard neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Packard Service porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - Pennzoil neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Phillips 66 porcelain neon 2.JPG
Mecum - Phillips 66 porcelain neon.JPG
Mecum - Piggly Wiggly Supermarket procelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Polly Gas neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Pontiac and Coca-Cola neon.JPG
Mecum - Pontiac Goodwill Used Cars neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Pontiac Goodwill Used Cars ribbon neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Pontiac neon 2.JPG
Mecum - Pontiac neon 3.JPG
Mecum - Pontiac neon sign 4.JPG
Mecum - Pontiac neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Pontiac Service porcelain neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Pontian neon 4.JPG
Mecum - Porcelain steel neon signs grouping.JPG
Mecum - Porcelain steel signs.JPG
Mecum - Pure Gasoline neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Red Owl Supermarkets porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Richfield Gas rotating neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Royal Crown (RC) Cola advertising scale.JPG
Mecum - Sam's Auto Parts neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Servel Electrolux neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Shell and Phillips 66 neon signs 2.JPG
Mecum - Shell and Studebaker neon.JPG
Mecum - Shell Gasoline neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Shell, Phillips 66 gas pump globes.JPG
Mecum - Shoes & Dry Goods neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Showroom view.JPG
Mecum - Sinclair advertising 2.JPG
Mecum - Sinclair advertising.JPG
Mecum - SITE and Zephyr gas pump globes.JPG
Mecum - Small Associated, Chevron, DX and Shell porcelain steel signs.JPG
Mecum - Soda fountain collectibles with Big Boy statue.JPG
Mecum - Soda fountain items.JPG
Mecum - Speed Shop neon.JPG
Mecum - Speedway neon porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - Spur gas pump globe.JPG
Mecum - Standard and Harley Signs.JPG
Mecum - Standard Oil Dealer neon porcelain sign.JPG
Mecum - Standard Oil of New Jersey (SO) ESSO gas pump globe.JPG
Mecum - Standard torch and oval neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Star Lanes neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Studebaker Cars & Trucks neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Studebaker vertical neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Sunoco and Sinclair station signage.JPG
Mecum - Sunoco Blue gasoline pump with globe.JPG
Mecum - Sunoco Custom Blending pump with Blue Sunoco globe.JPG
Mecum - Sunoco porcelain neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Tall Big Boy sign.JPG
Mecum - Texaco Fire Chief and Sky Chief gas pump globes.JPG
Mecum - Texaco Fire Chief Gas helmet-shaped gas pump globe.JPG
Mecum - Texaco Fire Chief gas pump globe (standard issue).JPG
Mecum - Texaco star neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Tires and Batteries porcelain neon.JPG
Mecum - Used Cars generic neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Value Rated Used Cars porcelain neon sign.JPG
Mecum - Van de Kamp's Bakery rotating windmill neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Vendo Coca-Cola vending machine.JPG
Mecum - Vico Motor Oil Pep 88 neon porcelain steel sign.JPG
Mecum - Wadham's Gas & Oil (Milwaukee) sign.JPG
Mecum - World's largest Chevrolet bowtie sign from Wolf Chevrolet, Belvidere, Ill 2.JPG
Mecum - World's largest Chevrolet bowtie sign from Wolf Chevrolet, Belvidere, Ill..JPG
Mecum - Zephyr (Muskegon, Mich.) gas pump globe.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!