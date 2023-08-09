With pomp, pageantry, patriotism and some razzle-dazzle showmanship spectacle, the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair kicked off its 11-day Aug. 3-13 run at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis last Thursday.

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair drew 1,003,450 attendees, ranking it among the ten largest state fairs in the U.S.

Among the kickoff highlights on Aug. 3 was the festive opening ceremony held at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, which included a patriotic color guard from the Wisconsin Air Patrol's Milwaukee 5 Composite Squadron and musical entertainment by Milwaukee's 36-member Kids from Wisconsin, an award-winning elite Broadway-caliber traveling youth musical troupe.

Among the headlining speakers at the opening ceremonies, emceed by Wisconsin State Fair Board Chairman John Yingling, was Gov. Tony Evers.

"Today, I’m jazzed to help kick off the first day of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair," Evers told the crowd. "For 172 years now, this celebration has showcased Wisconsin’s proud agricultural tradition and is a reflection of many of the industries, professions, and pastimes that have made Wisconsin what it is today. From the live performances of the Kids from Wisconsin to the Wisconsin Products Pavilion to the Livestock Auction and the Cream Puff Pavilion, there is truly something for everyone. And I should know. This year, my wife Kathy and I are celebrating our 54th year of coming to the fair together with our friends and family."

In his speech, Evers reflected on the compelling draws of the Wisconsin State Fair.

"What makes the State Fair so special each year is that there’s always something new to try, like a new food or a ride or an exhibit, but most of all, at least for Kathy and me, it’s the traditions that always stay the same — taking a trip down the giant slide, checking out the prize-winning cattle and student art, seeing what must-have, can’t-live-without gadgets are at the Exposition Center, catching a show on the main stage, and of course, in our case, eating way too many cream puffs," Evers said. "For 11 days, Wisconsinites and visitors from all over come together to celebrate all that makes our state unique. It’s a celebration of Wisconsin’s culture, heritage, and most importantly, the people that make our state so special. So, whether you’re traveling 20 miles or 200 miles to visit, I’m wishing everyone the best of a safe, fun State Fair. There really is no place like it, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the grounds."

Other opening ceremony speakers included Yingling, Wisconsin State Fair Executive Director and CEO Shari Black, Wisconsin Lieutenant Gov. Sara Rodriguez, West Allis Mayor Dan Devine and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"I'm excited to invite you all to the 172nd Wisconsin State Fair, the eleven best days of summer...," Yingling told the crowd. "We look forward to continuing to make this park bigger and better and for this fair to grow and continue to be the best fair in the entire United States ... We're continuing as a fair to provide a better value for your ticket to give you more exciting opportunities to learn more about Wisconsin."

Black highlighted the uniqueness of the Wisconsin State Fair, which she noted is "named consistently one of the top fairs in the country."

"We're honored to be celebrating 172 years of rich history and the promising future of the State of Wisconsin by promoting the industries that are important to our state's success through education, competition and entertainment," she said. "State Fair is the largest agricultural showcase in the State of Wisconsin. We're unique in that we're an urban fair. Not many fairs are. That's something we're very proud of. It gives us the ability to create an intersection of urban meets rural, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to learn about the agriculture industry and where our food comes from. We're also proud to be a part of the vibrant tourism industry in Wisconsin, welcoming more than one million visitors annually, many from outside of Milwaukee and even Wisconsin. The fair contributes millions of dollars of direct and indirect impact to our city and state. From industry leaders to local makers, State Fair is an opportunity for us to showcase many of the companies and people making an impact in our community ... It is our mission to provide a fun, family-friends, affordable and safe environment for visitors of all ages and backgrounds."

Crowley praised Yingling, Black and other State Fair officials and staff members for their "dedicated work in making the Wisconsin State Fair the very best state fair the entire country first and foremost, whether it's the ag village, whether it's the world-class music acts that we have, the rides for the entire family ... and the great food."

"I don't know about you, but I'm not leaving this place without a cream puff," Crowley said. "When I come to the Wisconsin State Fair, it reminds me what Wisconsin is all about, what American is all about. This is where I live. I love my community, I love our state culture, and here at State Fair all of that is brought to life."

Crowley noted the success of the Wisconsin State Fair is a group effort of many individuals.

"I want the thank the tireless men and women that work very hard every day to make sure they're pulling off a great state fair," he said.

Among those in attendance on stage as honored guests were Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers; Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Adam Payne; Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers; Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski; State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-3, Milwaukee); State Reps. Christine Sinicki (D-20, Milwaukee) and Jessie Rodriguez (R-21, Oak Creek); 76th Alice in Dairyland; 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Sharlene Swedlund; Tim Schneider, president and CEO of amphitheater sponsor Bank Five Nine, and Marlon Bailey, director of sales and operations for Wisconsin State Fair presenting sponsor UScellular.

Swedlund, representing the Green County Fair, was selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in Wisconsin Dells. The Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was created 57 years ago to select an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, which represents 75 county, district and state fairs in Wisconsin.

Walworth County connections

A number of Walworth County connections ran through the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair.

Hagenow, of Poynette in Columbia County, was selected as Wisconsin's 76th Alice in Dairyland at the 2023 Alice in Dairyland Finals, held in Walworth County on May 11-13 at Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva. Other contestants were Shannon Lamb of Dane, Lydia Luebke of Kiel, Jackie Rosenbush of Sarona and Charitee Seebecker of Mauston.

A May 2023 University of Minnesota agricultural marketing and communications graduate, with minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management, Hagenow began her term as Alice in Dairyland — a one-year, full-time professional communications and marketing position with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) — on July 5.

"To serve as Alice in Dairyland is an opportunity of a lifetime and it's a humbling and exciting honor," Hagenow said. "I am so thankful to have the opportunity to serve as the official ambassador for Wisconsin's $104.8 billion agricultural industry ... I am so thankful to the planning committee in Walworth County and the people of Walworth County, the farms and the businesses and everyone in between, for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel right at home. I was so thankful to be selected in Walworth County, and to now have the opportunity to travel Wisconsin promoting our agricultural industry is the opportunity of a lifetime."

In her new role, Hagenow will travel throughout Wisconsin teaching rural and urban audiences alike about Wisconsin's extensive agricultural industry, including an 11-day stint at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair.

"I love the Wisconsin State Fair," she said. "I grew up showing livestock here, very involved in 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America). I exhibited dairy cattle here at the State Fair during the Junior Dairy Show, and I also showed horses here ... at the State 4-H Show ... being in the show ring and making lasting memories ...with friends and family."

Hagenow is looking forward to making more Wisconsin State Fair memories in her new role as Alice in Dairyland, telling the multi-faceted story of Wisconsin agriculture.

"Showcasing Wisconsin agriculture, showcasing Wisconsin as a state, is something fun and cool to be a part of," she said. "What I want to showcase this week is how truly diverse the Wisconsin agricultural industry is. Not only are we known as America's Dairyland, and certainly dairy is a powerhouse in Wisconsin, contributing $45.6 billion annual to our state's economy, we also have many other unique commodiities and products Wisconsin is known for, not only in Wisconsin and across the country, but also internationally as well, including cranberries, ginseng, specialty cheeses, snap beans for processing and a few other products that truly celebrate the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture."

Several members of the Sharon 4-H Club were among those exhibiting at the Walworth County Youth Dairy Exhibit on opening day, including first-time exhibitor Connar Schell of Clinton, exhibiting a spring yearling Holstein, and Jasmine Davenport of Sharon, a three-time State Fair exhibitor showing two spring and summer Brown Swiss yearlings.

"It's busy and fun, a good experience," said Schell, an incoming Clinton High School junior, of his first experience exhibiting at, and attending, the Wisconsin State Fair. "There's a lot of stuff to do and a lot of stuff to see. It's pretty fun. I'm gonna be here for a full week so I can explore the whole week."

Schell is an 11-year Walworth County Fair exhibitor.

Class of 2023 Badger High School alumnus Davenport, an incoming accounting major at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha and an 11-year Walworth County Fair exhibitor, is no stanger to the Wisconsin State Fair.

"It's really interesting," she said of exhibiting at the State Fair. "It's definitely a little more chaotic than county fairs, but it's also a lot of fun from how much competition there is and how many animals are on exhibit here ... You get a bit more wider perspective ,,, It's been a lot of fun. Although it's tiring at the end of the day, it's definitely fulfilling ... I like dealing with cattle. There's always something new for me to learn ... and I get to watch my animals grow up and see how they do."

Davenport enjoys the "camaraderie" of the State Fair competition, not only within the Walworth County Youth Dairy Exhibit but also among those drawn from other Wisconsin counties as well.

"There's a camaraderie," she said. "You know they take pride in their animals. We take pride in ours. We all want to do the best that we can to try to win and we all respect each other for that."

Davenport encourages fair attendees to interact with the farmers exhibiting at the Wisconsin State Fair.

"If people come and talk to the farmers, they'll find it's really interesting how we live," she said. "They can learn a lot from it. I know a lot of people who live in cities don't know much about what goes into an agricultural project in general. Once they talk to us a little bit more, it's interesting to see how they learn more, and we learn more based on where they live as well. We'll talk and we learn from each other."

Among the vendors retailing at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair was Town of Linn resident and lamb farmer Alex Ainger, a 10-year State Fair vendor with his Ewe-Nique Products Lake Geneva, which offers one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor home decor from antiques to primatives.

Ainger also operated a booth in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion selling his farm-raised lamb meat, processed and frozen by Delavan-based Pinn-Oak Ridge Farms, LLC.

"I like bringing the public one-of-a-kind and I'm from Wisconsin so it's Wisconsin bringing Wisconsin to make everyone smile...," he said of his longtime vendor status at the State Fair. "If someone walks in here having a bad day, a frown on their face, they always leave the booth with a happy face and a happy smile. As long as everyone smiles, it's always fun."

New foods

While Wisconsin State Fair vendors serve up a variety of favorite fair foods from corn dogs, cotton candy and fresh-squeezed lemonade to funnel cakes, ice cream and 99-year Wisconsin State Fair fan favorite Original Cream Puffs, variety is the spice of life at the 2023 State Fair, where 104 new food offerings made their debut including alligator ribs and alligator po' boys, 'gator fries and deep fried garlic 'gator toes, apple pie fries, camel chili cheese fries, dill pickle donuts, pizza lumpias, bug chow mein, and cheese curd and bratwurst Wisconsin quesadillas.

A total of 42 new concession offerings were entered into the Wisconsin State Fair's jurried food contests — the 10-year "Sporkies" for food selections and the inaugural "Drinkies" for non-alcoholic beverage offerings.

Judging, held in advance of the fair on Aug. 1, was conducted by a panel of six local celebrity judges —Egg & Flour Chef Adam Pawlak of Food Network’s Superchef Grudge Match; Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen Chef Ashley Turner of Food Network’s Chopped; Milwaukee-based culinary content creator Judy H., of MKEeeeeats; Melanie Ricks, WGKB-FM 101.7 radio personality and Milwaukee Bucks in-game host; Ryan Castelaz, of Discourse Coffee and The Counter Day Bar; Sandra Dempsey, of Source Ten and Estamos Unidos US; and sportscaster, former NBA player and Marquette University alumni Steve Novak.

Taking top honors in the 2023 Sporkies was the Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake served up by WürstBar — salted Milwaukee Pretzel Co. slider buns injected with house-made beer cheese soup, topped with butter and pretzel salt, and drizzled with hot honey and red pepper flakes.

"I had the idea the first day of the fair last year," said Curtis Peterson, executive chef at WürstBar, which serves up traditional German cuisine and contemporary Berlin street food in Milwaukee. "We were doing a pretzel bite last year and served it with a side of cheese sauce. I was like, 'Why don't we make this easier and just put the cheese and the pretzel together?' And that was the advent of the Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake. We feel great. It's our second year here, our first year being eligible to enter the Sporkies. To bring that trophy home this year is pretty big for us."

In advance of the State Fair, Peterson said 9,000 orders of Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake were prepped. With the first place win in the 2023 Sporkies, more orders are slated to be prepped to meet the expected demand.

"We're getting ready for the long lines and we're gonna prep 6,000 more orders for starting Monday," he noted. "We're feeling confident. A little nervous about what to expect, but we've got a great team so I think we'll be fine. WürstBar kind of speaks for itself. We've got a great team. We've got great food. We stand behind it. Try the Sporkie champion. There's a reason why we won it."

Placing second was The Porkie sundae served up by Camp Bar — vanilla custard layered with cheesecake bites and hot fudge, topped with crumbled graham cracker crust, more hot fudge, warm caramel, a graham cracker cookie, a cherry, and candied bacon dipped in chocolate and rolled in sprinkles.

Taking third place honors was the deep-fried apple pie served up by Saz's BBQ — homemade apple pie filling sandwiched between two slices of white bread dipped in sweet French toast batter and deep fried, topped with a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

Taking first place in the trailblazing Drinkies competition was the Ferris Mule served up by Old Fashioned Sipper Club — a non-alcoholic mule crafted with fresh blackberries, ginger beer, freshly squeezed lime juice and agave nectar, all of which is hand-shaken and poured over ice, garnished with fresh blackberries, a rosemary sprig and lime wheel.

The Ferris Mule faced stiff competition in the inaugural Drinkies judging, with finalists including Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick's Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Iced Latte, the Cotton Candy Lemonade at Saz's Miller High Life Pavilion, and Caribbean Smoothees' Mango Tango Tajin.

"It's 100% competitive," said Old Fashioned Sipper Club bartender Brad Yates of the competition. "Everybody had great stuff."