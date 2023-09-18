Almost 4,000 sq/ft of finished living space in this 7 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home on .85 acres. Ultimate flexibility including a 2 bed, 1 bath in-law arrangement with it's own kitchenette, living room and laundry area. Dramatic 2-story foyer that leads to a sizeable living room with fireplace, dining area and large eat-in kitchen with ample 42" cabinets, pantry, island, granite counters and custom backsplash. Main level bedroom and updated full bath. Upstairs is a primary bedroom with ensuite full bath and wic, a spacious loft area and 3 additional bedrooms. Fabulous stonework including the massive paver driveway and welcoming front porch with firepit that make for unrivaled curb appeal. Additional outdoor entertainment space on the rear paver patio with outdoor kitchen area overlooking the huge private yard. Attached two car garage and detached 2.5 car garage with additional attached storage area and 2 sheds.