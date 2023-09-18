Amazing custom home in Needham Woods has been lovingly cared for by these amazing owners. Wildflowers and seasonal pond welcome you to this stunning homesite. Open the door and come on in... the sun flooded great room with a wall of windows overlooking your private sanctuary greets you. Explore the dining room, hearth room and finally a dream kitchen! Primary suite and two additional bedrooms, full bath and another half round out the main floor that boasts beautiful oak gunstock floors. Upper floor offers two additional bedrooms and a loft/study for additional living space. Lower walkout has a beautiful second kitchen, full bath, bedroom and very flexible recreation area. All this and a HUGE storage room and 3 car garage. Looking for that custom dream home in the heart of Bull Valley - stop looking and come see this gorgeous home.