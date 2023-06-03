Rare opportunity to own new construction so close to Williams Bay Village center, Lake front park, beach, launch, restaurants and Kishwaukeetoe Conservancy trails. This beautiful 6 bed 5 full bath home offers quality construction with plenty of accommodations. Active Construction site. Do not walk property with out appointment. Must be accompanied by agent or builder. Room sizes, fit and finish subject to change and are at the final discretion of builder. Built by Canyon Custom Homes.