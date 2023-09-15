First time ever on market! Custom crafted 6 bedroom, 5 bath (3 full, 2 half) home located minutes from Elizabeth Lake! Meticulously built & maintained, no detail overlooked. From the ICF poured basement, foam insulated walls, to the foam sprayed attic - utility bills are low and house is warm! Ideal for first floor living with a gorgeous master which includes a walk in closet, a spa-like ensuite, and your own private hot tub room! The kitchen is suberb, straight out of HGTV. A true entertainer's paradise. First floor office is perfect for the remote worker. Looking for multi-generational? Check out the 2nd primary bedroom upstairs, along with three more bedrooms! The basement is huge, and partially finished - with an egress and access to utilities to add another bathroom & bedroom!