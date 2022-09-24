6 Bedroom Home in Geneva - $1,195,000

Built in 2021, this contemporary lake home has incredible views and sunsets overlooking Lake Como and Geneva National Golf Course. You'll have lake access just steps away with a private association beach and swim pier. This 4,300 square foot home is on Lake Como's south shore, walking distance to Mars Resort supper club with piano bar and the restaurants at French Country and Ridge Hotel. Open floor plan with 10' ceilings on main level and 9' on second and lower levels. Designer kitchen with quartz countertops opening to family room with fireplace. 3-season sunroom has additional fireplace and faces a conservancy with hiking trails. There are 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, primary bedroom suite with a terrace overlooking the lake, a finished lower level with two bedrooms/office and a 2-car garage. Incredible home and location! Association Dues for Como Vista Beach Association: $200/year. Seller has a Wisconsin real estate license.