Multi-Million dollar views from this spectacular stately All Brick Custom Built Lakefront Luxury Residence situated on 1,56 Acres. On the highest point in Dunns Lake Subdivision this lakeside retreat boasts 7320 Sqft. with an abundance of room for entertaining inside and outside. Gourmet Kitchen, 6+ Bedrooms, 5+ Bathrooms, Walk-Out LL w/Recreation Rm w/full Bar, 2 Fireplaces & Sauna, master steam shower, Patio w/Gazebo Bar, SS BBQ, Brick Fire pit, Salt Water Swimming Pool (new pump) w/Waterfall, Hot Tub, 2 Boat Lifts, 7 car two level garage (room for your boat in lower level garage) . Two new Carrier furnaces and two new air conditioning units. Roof 7 years old. Lower level has radiant heat in floors. Built in speakers throughout house. Lake views from almost all rooms.