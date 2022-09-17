 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $1,395,000

Quality new construction home in time for your summer at the lake. Private wooded back yard backs up to White Tail Ridge conservancy. Walking trail to Fontana steps away. Spacious deck & screened porch w/vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom design with open concept. Oversized kitchen island with quartz top. Spacious primary bedroom suite with 2 large closets. Main level laundry. Lower level family room designed for entertaining with roughed in bar, bunk room and walkout. Fontana beach, launch, restaurants, shopping & marina all within minutes.

