5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $599,900

MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION!! Only a relocation brings this home to the market. Seller built their dream home just last year and are now relocating. Their loss is your gain! Beautiful open concept home has a deck that overlooks an outlot with pond. Mostly finished lookout basement with bedroom, huge craft room and additional flex room. Two full baths in basement as well! Lots of storage and spacious three car garage.

