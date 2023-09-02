New listing in Prestigious Fairway Woods in Twin Lakes! Aspen Floor plan. Home is situated on a beautiful lot near cul-de-sac adjacent to woods to the east. The 3-car garage has an epoxy floor, with one of the bays being separated. Inside, you'll find 4 beds, 2.5 baths on main floors, with an additional bed in basement w/full bath. Office near foyer, which can also be a 6th bedroom. Open floor plan, with kitchen island that can also have additional seating. Walk-in pantry & ''mud room'' off garage. All appliances included. All bedrooms have walk-in closet space. Master bed has a large walk-in shower with his/her sinks. Large living room with gas fireplace. Over 900 sq ft in basement partially finished looking for your final touches. Randall J1 School District. Priced to sell fast!
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $499,900
