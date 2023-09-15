Park like views in every direction & an abundance of storage in this well thought out, custom built, home. The stately foyer & mud room upon entry to hardwood floors throughout feels warm & inviting, The expansive kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, island, & counterspace galore for entertaining. 4 generous BR include a primary en-suite as well as a cozy loft & den or office space adorn the upper level. A pull-down ladder to reveal finished attic space w/sky light could expand your living space! Finished rec room & a 5th bedroom or bonus space in the lower level. The exterior boasts a heated 2.5 car garage, & climate controlled bonus room w/exterior access! Irrigation system available. Dishwasher, Water Heater, Refrigerator- 2018.Sump Pump, Furnace and A/C, Roof, 2021.Transferable Home Warranty.