Welcome to your Dream Home! This stunning 5BR, 4BA home sits on a spacious half acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. The open floor plan features a huge great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that opens to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island. The luxurious primary suite has a tray ceiling, fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, deluxe bath and walk-in shower. two additional bedrooms on the main floor with jack-and-jill bathroom. The walk-out lower level has an expansive family room w/ fireplace & bar area, special wine cellar w/ tasting area, an en-suite bedroom w/full bath. Extra bedroom with built in bunk beds. Exercise rm, Huge Workshop, Screen in porch. The best is the Panoramic views off the spacious balcony Nothing to do but enjoy!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $975,000
