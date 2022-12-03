 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,795,000

Prestigious Trinity Mt Estates New Construction Home On 5.4 Acre Parcel w/Exclusive Gated Entrance. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Floor To Ceiling Stone Fireplace + Built-in Shelving. Grand Kitchen w/9' Island, Quartz Counters, High End JennAir Appliances: Double Oven, 36'' Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Custom Home Office w/11' Ceilings & Floor To Ceiling Windows. Dining Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry w/Highest Capacity LG Washer & Dryer. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Built-in Lockers. Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades,See List

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATED: Woodman's Market evacuated, search for suspect ends

UPDATED: Woodman's Market evacuated, search for suspect ends

Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.