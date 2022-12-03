5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,795,000

Prestigious Trinity Mt Estates New Construction Home On 5.4 Acre Parcel w/Exclusive Gated Entrance. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Floor To Ceiling Stone Fireplace + Built-in Shelving. Grand Kitchen w/9' Island, Quartz Counters, High End JennAir Appliances: Double Oven, 36'' Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Custom Home Office w/11' Ceilings & Floor To Ceiling Windows. Dining Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry w/Highest Capacity LG Washer & Dryer. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Built-in Lockers. Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades,See List