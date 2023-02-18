New Construction Home On 5.4 Acres w/Exclusive Gated Entrance ~ Located In Trinity Mountain Estates, Secluded & Surrounded By Nature Yet Just Minutes From Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built With Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Grand Kitchen w/Island, Quartz Counters, Double Oven, 36in Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. Huge 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. Association Park & Pond.