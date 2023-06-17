Newly Constructed Home On 5.4 Acres w/Exclusive Gated Entrance ~ Located In Trinity Mountain Estates, Secluded & Surrounded By Nature Yet Just Minutes From Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built With Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Large Kitchen w/Island, Quartz Counters, Double Oven, 36in Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. Huge 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. Association Park & Pond.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The plane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport, about 4 miles from the crash site.
Search continuing for 13-year-old boy who took family vehicle, made campsite in Sauk County, authorities say
The vehicle was found about 8:45 a.m. Monday and a ping of the boy’s cell phone led authorities to search an area near Highway 12 and the Sauk Hill.
Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from June 6—June 12. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth Cou…
Disc golf group hopes to continue favorite activity near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property
Kayaking proposed for former Hillmoor Golf Course area