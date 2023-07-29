High up in Gated Trinity Mt Estates sits this Newly Built Home on 5.4 Acres, Secluded & Surrounded by Nature yet just Minutes from Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built Home w/Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Rm w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Spacious Kitchen w/Island & Quartz Counters. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Playroom or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrooms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Room, Game Area & Expansive 5th Bedroom (Perfect Home Gym or Theater). 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. 6.5 Acre Association Park & Spring Fed Pond. *High Speed Internet via AT&T Fiber
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Doctors say more cases like these are coming to light as the popularity of the drugs soared.
In celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, Skittles has partnered with French’s to make its first-ever mustard-flavored Skittle. But do…
Lifeguard lives up to job title as quick response saves swimmer; Rescue retrieval, CPR saves pulseless, non-breathing woman
Second-year part-time Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol employee Victor Larimer, an area summer resident, saved the life of an unconsious swimme…
Hollywood strikes continue, Jason Aldean's controversial music video and a Tupac Shakur update | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.