High up in Gated Trinity Mt Estates sits this Newly Built Home on 5.4 Acres, Secluded & Surrounded by Nature yet just Minutes from Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built Home w/Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Rm w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Spacious Kitchen w/Island & Quartz Counters. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Playroom or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrooms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Room, Game Area & Expansive 5th Bedroom (Perfect Home Gym or Theater). 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. 6.5 Acre Association Park & Spring Fed Pond. *High Speed Internet via AT&T Fiber