**Cash buyers couldn't fulfill purchase, zero home issues, perfect inspection!** SUPER LOW TAXES! Country charm but still close to town with quality upgrades. Built in bookcases, custom barn doors and a custom gourmet kitchen! All bathrooms have been freshly renovated. Furnace, AC, double oven, refrigerator, washer & dryer all new. All windows have been replaced (except 2 downstairs and garage) in 2020. The home has 4 full bedrooms on the second floor and a 5th on the main level. Full, meticulously clean, unfinished basement with painted ceiling. Brand new interior drain tiles around the basement perimeter. Out back features a nice deck and an outbuilding containing 4 horse stalls. Current owners pay exceptionally low taxes for 5 full, tree lined, acres... about $5600! Zoned AG.