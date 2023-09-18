Everything you're looking for and more! Come see this charming 5 acre farmette featuring 5 bedrooms and many updates throughout. The main floor has an open layout with the kitchen opening to the family room for easy entertaining. The main floor bedroom/office/den is located near a full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find four additional bedrooms along with a full hallway bathroom. This amazing property includes a two story barn featuring a first floor heated exercise room as well as a storage space and a work room. The second story of the barn has a custom built Ninja Warrior obstacle course. Another outbuilding near the barn provides additional storage. Outside of that there are 2 horse stalls that are e-fenced in along with 4 pastures. Additional outdoor features include a large jungle gym, a bridge, a garden and peach and apple trees. There is nothing to do but move right in and enjoy a beautiful home surrounded by nature! Updates include: Refreshed wrap around porch (2023), new sump pump, well pump and tank, barn electric line and stall flooring with lighthoof panels (2022), new roof, gutters, soffit, fascia, new kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new modern vinyl plank flooring throughout, new front door and storm doors (2021), 10 new windows with lifetime warranty (2020), basement insulated with Astro insulation (2019), new boiler furnace(2018), new septic (2017).