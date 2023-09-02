Breathtaking 5,980 square foot lakefront home on half acre level lot has 3 levels of living space, 5 Ensuite Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, 2 Kitchens, all with a full walk-out Lower Level. And an elevator to easily reach it all! 130 feet of pristine swim frontage on Middle Lake of Lauderdale Lakes. Permanent pier included. Open concept design with wall of windows taking in captivating views. Several sitting areas including a wrap around deck. Kitchen has large center island with waterfall granite. All commercial grade appliances. Walk-in pantry with barista coffee area hard plumbed and sub-zero refrigerator. An astonishing amount of mechanical upgrades. Please see feature sheet for full list including geothermal and solar/battery backup. Sprinkler runs from lake water. And 4-car finished garage!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $3,490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency posted a cautionary advisory for the east end of Lake Geneva Beach on Tuesday afternoo…
Green Bay released 35 players and made a couple of injury moves Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit. Here's which players made the c…
General manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the desire to improve, meaning younger players will get a chance with the Packers this season. Here'…
Lake Geneva discontinues trail extension project and grant application
The Lake Geneva Badger football team (2-0) took their home field for the first time this season and couldn’t have played much better Friday ni…