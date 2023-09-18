WOAH!!! I don't cook, but THIS Kitchen could be a serious game changer! The huge open concept Kitchen/Dining/Living area is perfect for entertaining! Not feeling social? Grab those old records, a button-down shirt, your shades & slide across the beautiful hardwood floors! The 4 upstairs bedrooms offer a world of options! Use all 4 as bedrooms? Make the huge walkthrough bedroom a family room leading to 2 bedrooms? Make an amazing master suite by turning 1 bedroom into a huge custom closet & the other into a spa like bathroom?
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
License revoked for Elkhorn automotive dealership
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to re-cre…
Badger football blows out Wilmot, one win away in conference from earning 18th consecutive playoff appearance
The Lake Geneva Badgers were off and running quickly on both sides the ball against Wilmot Friday, Sept. 15, laying down big hits on defense a…
The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team and the Badger boys soccer team had another successful week on the pitch, with both teams continuin…
Dunkin's newest fall drink combines Munchkin pumpkin-flavored donuts mixed with frozen coffee and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzl…