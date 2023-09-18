Stunning and Updated AVS 2-Story home with over 3200 sq ft. with a 3C-Garage and a full unfinished basement. Featuring New Siding and freshly painted Deck and balcony. Updated Kitchen with new granite tops and SS Appliances. Eat in area with sliding door to Deck. 3 New full Baths with Ceramic tiles and walk-in showers. Freshly painted and new carpeting installed. Refinished Dark Oak Hardwood floors. 2nd flr with loft with French doors and sitting area. Sliding door to a large balcony. New Matte Black plumbing and electrical fixtures. New HVAC system and HWH. This is a HomePath Property!