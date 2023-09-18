Plenty of space to sprawl out in this oversized home in Tiffany Farms subdivision. Total square footage on this model is over 4300 square feet including the finished basement. It boasts 5 bedrooms and 3.1 baths. First floor office with closet can also be used as a 6th bedroom. Spacious family room with fireplace and overhead lighting (wood entertainment/media cabinet included). Large eat in kitchen is a chef's delight with center island and newer Bosch/Samsung SS appliances. Massive Master Bedroom suite, bathroom with soaker tub, shower and huge walk in closet (18x8). Extra deep mud room with newer washer/dryer, sink and plenty of shelving for storage. Owens Corning full finished basement with overhead lighting and full bath. 3 car garage. Newer roof, furnace and air. Backyard with brick patio for entertaining. Ceiling fans through out. Close to shopping, restaurants and more. Floor plans included in photo gallery.