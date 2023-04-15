Canyon Builders are ready to build your dream home or getaway! This is a rare & exciting opportunity for an oversized lot and luxurious house in desirable Cedar Point Park. Butlers Pantry, Built-Ins, Gourmet Kitchen, Attached 2-Car Garage and located just a few houses from the lake. The Assoc. amenities offer a variety of options for enjoying the lakefront including boat & swim piers, jet ski ramps and racks for kayaks & paddle boards. The proximity to the charming village with its gourmet grocery, ice cream shops, spa & restaurants adds to the appeal. Invite your friends for private summer concerts on the parkway lawns or relax on a pier taking in the shimmering lake sunshine. Plenty of time to customize - come make lake living your reality!
4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $1,590,000
